GE Vernova T&D India freezes in 10% upper limit today; key details inside

GE Vernova T&D India share price: Electric services company GE Vernova T&D India shares were in demand on Monday, May 26, 2025, with the stock hitting 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 2,072.70 per share.

What sparked the rally in GE Vernova share price?

GE Vernova T&D India share price climbed after the company posted strong results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) nearly tripled to Rs 186.5 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 66.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

GE Vernova T&D India’s revenue stood at Rs 1,150 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from R 910 crore in the same quarter last year.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), came in at Rs 252.1 crore, from Rs 111 crore a year ago.

Notably, its order bookings climbed 124 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,990 crore, Rs 1,330 crore in Q4FY24.

“Our robust performance in FY25 with a strong order book and significant margin expansion reflects continued robust demand for our technology as India modernizes its power infrastructure. It also speaks to our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and the significant potential we have for business growth. As we enhance our electrification manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are firmly positioning the company to contribute significantly to building a more reliable and modern grid for India,” said Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director and CEO of GE Vernova T&D India.

GE Vernova T&D India dividend

GE Vernova T&D India Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend at 250 per cent i.e. Rs 5 per equity share (face value of Re 2 each) for the financial year 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM, if approved, the company said, in a statement.

About GE Vernova T&D India

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is the listed entity of GE Vernova’s Electrification segment in India. With over 100 years of presence in the country, GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.

The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, and a wide range of products including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation, digital software solutions, turnkey substation solutions, FACTS, HVDC, and maintenance support.

With five manufacturing sites, GE Vernova T&D India is future ready to meet the industry’s growing demand for grid equipment and services.