Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Bluedart, Gillette on May 26

Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Bluedart, Gillette on May 26

Q4 FY25 company results today: Vadilal Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Bayer Cropscience will be among 221 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

BSE building, Mumbai: Investors will closely be watching 221 companies who will release their Q4 results for FY25 on May 26 (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries will be among 221 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 26. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, and Nazara Technologies. 
 

Market overview May 26

On Friday, May 23, the BSE Sensex closed at 81,721.08, rising 769.09 points (0.95 per cent), while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,853.15, up 243.45 points (0.99 per cent). Gains were led by strong buying in IT, FMCG, financial, and banking stocks.
 
 
Today, Monday, May 26, market sentiment may be influenced by Q4 earnings, institutional activity, mixed global cues, and the delay in US President Trump’s proposed tariffs on the EU.

Investors will be watching closely for corporate announcements, revenue forecasts, stock movements, and forward-looking statements.
 
As of 6:35 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 42 points higher at 24,922, indicating a positive start for Indian markets.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 results on May 26

Action Construction Equipment
Agio Paper & Industries
Amiable Logistics India
Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals
Ashapuri Gold Ornament
Aurobindo Pharma
Awfis Space Solutions
Bajaj Healthcare
Balaji Amines
Bayer CropScience
Blue Dart Express
Brainbees Solutions
CHALLANI CAPITAL
Finelistings Technologies
Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
General Insurance Corporation of India
Gillette India
Grauer and Weil (India)
Gujarat Terce Laboratories
India Pesticides
Infibeam Avenues
Insolation Energy
Jayatma Industries
Jindal Drilling Industries
KEC International
KM Sugar Mills
LCC Infotech
Maharashtra Seamless
Monte Carlo Fashions
Nazara Technologies
Olectra Greentech
Optiemus Infracom
Orient Press
Orchid Pharma
PTC India
Phytochem (India)
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Rajkot Investment Trust
Rategain Travel Technologies
Rishi Techtex
Shakti Press
Shalimar Paints
Shilpa Medicare
Smart Finsec
Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin
Stanley Lifestyles
Sundaram Finance
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED
Suraj
Three M Paper Boards
Universal Starch Chem Allied
Vadilal Enterprises
Vadilal Industries
Victoria Mills
Vikram Aroma
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

