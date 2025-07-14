Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

VIP Industries

Current Price: ₹443Likely Target: ₹542Upside Potential: 22.4%Support: ₹425; ₹410Resistance: ₹448; ₹459; ₹488; ₹523VIP Industries stock is seen trading above its 20-DMA in recent days, the stock is also seen consolidating above its long-term 200-DMA on a consistent basis after nearly 7 months. On the long-term chart, VIP is seen facing some resistance around its 100-Month Moving Average, which stands at ₹448; above which the near hurdle is seen at ₹459.The overall bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹410, with near support seen around the 20-DMA at ₹425. On the upside, sustenance above the long-term hurdles can trigger a rally towards ₹542 levels. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹488 and ₹523 levels.