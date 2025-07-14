Home / Markets / News / Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

Technical charts show that Religare and VIP can potentially rally up to 30% from here, while DMart stock can slip another 7%. These are the key levels to watch out for on these 3 stocks.

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
premium
Technical outlook: Religare Enterprises, VIP Industries look good on charts; while DMart looks weak.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Religare Enterprises, VIP Industries and Avenue Supermarts (the company that owns and operates DMart) tumbled up to 6 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday as the stocks reacted to respective news flow.  Religare Enterprises slipped nearly 4 per cent to a low of ₹260.40 on the NSE amid reports that the company secured up to ₹1,500 crore funding from a group of marquee investors, including the promoter group - Burmans. The capital will be raised via preferential allotment of warrants at ₹235 per share.  That apart, InGovern Research Services has flagged concerns over potential governance lapses at Religare over an undeclared conflict of interest at its health insurance arm, Care Health Insurance. InGovern has called for immediate disclosures of full Irdai correspondence on the Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) ESOP issuances.  In other news, VIP Industries is likely to see transfer of 32 per cent equity stake from the promoter group to Multiple Private Equity as per an agreement reached between the two. The transaction involves the sale of up to 4.54 crore equity shares of VIP Industries, and will trigger an open offer as per Sebi takeover code.  Over the weekend, Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a flat net profit of ₹773 crore. Its revenue, however, grew by 16.3 per cent to ₹16,360 crore. The Q1 earnings fell short of analysts' expectations thus promoting them to adopt a more cautious stance. READ MORE  Meanwhile, given the news flow, here's a technical outlook on Religare Enterprises, VIP Industries and DMart. 

Religare Enterprises

Current Price: ₹267  Likely Target: ₹347  Upside Potential: 30%  Support: ₹261; ₹248  Resistance: ₹302; ₹319; ₹333  Religare Enterprises stock gave a breakout on the daily scale on July 10, since then the stock has witnessed an accelerated up move. Technical chart shows that the bias at Religare counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹261 levels; below which a significant support for the stock exists in the form of the 200-Day Moving Average at ₹248.  On the upside, the stock may revisit its recent high around ₹302 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same shall open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹347; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹319 and ₹333 levels.   
 
 

VIP Industries

Current Price: ₹443  Likely Target: ₹542  Upside Potential: 22.4%  Support: ₹425; ₹410  Resistance: ₹448; ₹459; ₹488; ₹523  VIP Industries stock is seen trading above its 20-DMA in recent days, the stock is also seen consolidating above its long-term 200-DMA on a consistent basis after nearly 7 months. On the long-term chart, VIP is seen facing some resistance around its 100-Month Moving Average, which stands at ₹448; above which the near hurdle is seen at ₹459.  The overall bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹410, with near support seen around the 20-DMA at ₹425. On the upside, sustenance above the long-term hurdles can trigger a rally towards ₹542 levels. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹488 and ₹523 levels.   
 

  Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Current Price: ₹4,050  Likely Target: ₹3,750  Downside Risk: 7.4%  Support: ₹4,033; ₹3,970  Resistance: ₹4,080; ₹4,157; ₹4,350  Amid today's fall, DMart stock is seen seeking support around its 100-DMA, a key moving average the stock has respected since March 13, 2025. The 100-DMA support stands at ₹4,033; below which exists the 200-DMA at ₹3,970.  Having said that, key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart are slightly in favour of the bears. Hence, the stock may witness a subdued trend in the near-term. Break and sustained trade below the 200-DMA, can drag the stock towards ₹3,750 levels.  On the upside, the medium-term moving averages - 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), 50-WMA, 100-WMA and the 200-WMA, are seen converging in a narrow range of ₹4,080 - ₹4,157 - thus implying stiff resistance around these levels. Further, upside for the stock seems capped around ₹4,350 levels for now. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 260 pts; Nifty near 25,100; Anthem Biosciences IPO opens

Wockhardt shares rise 2% after exiting US generics business

VIP Industries shares slip 5.5% as Dipal Piramal, family offload 32% stake

Solid debut! Smarten Power Systems lists at 44% premium, hits upper circuit

Laxmi Dental share price rises 3%; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Topics :Trading strategiesStocks in focusstock market tradingStock ideasMarket technicalsStocks to buyStocks to avoidAvenue Supermarkets D-MartDMartReligare EnterprisesVIP Industriesstocks technical analysistechnical chartsstock market bets

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story