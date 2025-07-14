Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

Religare EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹267 Likely Target: ₹347 Upside Potential: 30% Support: ₹261; ₹248 Resistance: ₹302; ₹319; ₹333 Religare Enterprises stock gave a breakout on the daily scale on July 10, since then the stock has witnessed an accelerated up move. Technical chart shows that the bias at Religare counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹261 levels; below which a significant support for the stock exists in the form of the 200-Day Moving Average at ₹248. On the upside, the stock may revisit its recent high around ₹302 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same shall open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹347; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹319 and ₹333 levels.
VIP IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹443 Likely Target: ₹542 Upside Potential: 22.4% Support: ₹425; ₹410 Resistance: ₹448; ₹459; ₹488; ₹523 VIP Industries stock is seen trading above its 20-DMA in recent days, the stock is also seen consolidating above its long-term 200-DMA on a consistent basis after nearly 7 months. On the long-term chart, VIP is seen facing some resistance around its 100-Month Moving Average, which stands at ₹448; above which the near hurdle is seen at ₹459. The overall bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹410, with near support seen around the 20-DMA at ₹425. On the upside, sustenance above the long-term hurdles can trigger a rally towards ₹542 levels. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹488 and ₹523 levels.
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)Current Price: ₹4,050 Likely Target: ₹3,750 Downside Risk: 7.4% Support: ₹4,033; ₹3,970 Resistance: ₹4,080; ₹4,157; ₹4,350 Amid today's fall, DMart stock is seen seeking support around its 100-DMA, a key moving average the stock has respected since March 13, 2025. The 100-DMA support stands at ₹4,033; below which exists the 200-DMA at ₹3,970. Having said that, key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart are slightly in favour of the bears. Hence, the stock may witness a subdued trend in the near-term. Break and sustained trade below the 200-DMA, can drag the stock towards ₹3,750 levels. On the upside, the medium-term moving averages - 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), 50-WMA, 100-WMA and the 200-WMA, are seen converging in a narrow range of ₹4,080 - ₹4,157 - thus implying stiff resistance around these levels. Further, upside for the stock seems capped around ₹4,350 levels for now.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app