Wockhardt shares rise 2% after exiting US generics business

Wockhardt exits US generics business

Wockhardt Ltd. announced a strategic overhaul of its US operations, exiting the generic pharmaceuticals segment to concentrate on its innovation-led portfolio, according to an exchange filing. The move aligns with the company’s vision to build a differentiated pharmaceutical business centred around novel antibiotics and biologicals.

As part of this transition, Wockhardt has filed for voluntary liquidation under Chapter 7 of the US Bankruptcy Code for its wholly owned subsidiaries, Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wockhardt USA LLC, both incorporated in Delaware. The decision came into effect on July 11, 2025.

The company said its US generics business had been incurring consistent losses, amounting to nearly $8 million in the financial year 2025 alone. A strategic review concluded that continuing in this segment would detract from Wockhardt’s focus on innovation.