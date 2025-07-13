InGovern flags governance concerns at REL, questions ESOP clawback

InGovern Research Services has flagged concerns over potential governance lapses at Religare Enterprises (REL) over an undeclared conflict of interest at its health insurance arm Care Health Insurance (CHIL) and the continued opacity around the clawback of employee stock options (ESOPs) granted to former chairperson Rashmi Saluja.
InGovern says Pratap Venugopal’s “dual role” – he was simultaneously REL’s external legal counsel and an independent director of Care Health Insurance (CHIL) – “raises fundamental governance questions”.
The firm argues that the arrangement had compromised the independence of REL’s nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) and that disclosures on the conflict appear to be “not transparently disclosed”.
Responding to a query on the issue, Venugopal said he was never a legal advisor to CHIL but merely an independent director. ALSO READ: Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund
“At the request of the board of CHIL opinions were obtained by KJ John & Co... wherein I was a partner...neither the firm nor I received any fees for obtaining the opinions,” he said.
Also Read
In July 2024, the insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had fined CHIL Rs 1 crore and ordered it to buy back 7.57 million vested ESOPs at Rs 45.32 apiece and cancel the remaining 15.14 million unvested options. InGovern report observes that over 80 per cent of CHIL ESOPs were allotted to Saluja, amounting to 2.5 per cent of CHIL’s share capital, whose "costs ultimately borne by REL shareholders." The grant price was less than half the Rs 110 per share at which REL subsequently raised equity, which had fuelled doubts over fairness.
"Irdai issued an order holding the issuance of Esops to Saluja illegal. Care Health Insurance had filed an appeal before the SAT under instructions from Saluja, who was then the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board directors of the company. Subsequent to Saluja’s removal from the board, the company decided to withdraw the appeal. We offer no further comments as these issues are being examined internally," REL in an email response.
Last month, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Venugopal in connection with the ESOP transactions. The summons were later withdrawn after protests from the legal fraternity. ALSO READ: Religare saga: Rashmi Saluja plans to stay on until open offer ends
Venugopal said he resigned as a partner of KJ John & Co with effect from January 31, 2024. “I severed all connection with the law firm and do not have any papers connected with the above mentioned opinions with me.”
Venugopal, who resigned as an independent director of CHIL on January 10, further said the summons “nowhere stated that I was being summoned in the capacity of independent director.”
InGovern has argued that legal privilege cannot protect actions that may have facilitated regulatory breaches.
The governance firm has called for immediate disclosures of full Irdai correspondence on the ESOP grant issue, legal opinions and board minutes justifying the ESOP issuance and valuation methodology for the ESOP pricing.
InGovern has further observed that the CHIL ESOP matter finds no mention in REL’s annual reports or shareholder communications, which it argues is a breach of market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) disclosure norms. It has called for a Sebi probe into such disclosure lapses.
In February, Saluja ceased to be a director of REL as her re-appointment resolution was defeated by the company’s shareholders.