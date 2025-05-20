Restaurant Brands Asia rallies 9% on Q4 results; check full details here

Restaurant Brands Asia share price today, May 20, 2025: Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The company's share price climbed 9.34 per cent to ₹ 89.5 per share on the NSE during the intraday trade on Tuesday after the company posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25).

Restaurant Brands Asia Q4FY25 results

During the Q4FY25, the company's consolidated net loss reduced to ₹ 60.44 crore from a net loss of ₹ 92.09 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY24). Restaurant Brands Asia's revenue from operations jumped 5.92 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹ 632.55 crore during the quarter under review from ₹ 597.14 crore reported in Q4FY24.

Total expenses grew by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 700.82 crore during the quarter from ₹ 693.84 crore. The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹ 74.90 crore in Q4FY25, up 36 per cent year-on-year. The EBITDA margin improved by 2.8 per cent to 15.3 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Management commentary

Rajeev Varman, whole-time director and group chief executive officer of RBA said, "I am proud of the efforts of our teams who helped drive growth in sales and another quarter of improved profitability. We have introduced attractive value offerings that helped our performance, especially in dine-in traffic and sales.

We aim to leverage our strong customer value proposition and stride ahead with our restaurant growth strategy. From a development standpoint, we will continue to expand our footprint across the country and increase our Burger King restaurants in India from 513 to around 800 by FY29."

About Restaurant Brands Asia

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (Formerly known as Burger King India Limited)

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (RBA) is the national master franchisee of the Burger King® brand in India. It has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate, and franchise Burger King® branded restaurants across India. RBA’s subsidiaries are exclusive national master franchisees of the brands Burger King® and Popeyes® in Indonesia.

As of May 20, 2025, Restaurant Brands Asia has a market capitalisation of ₹ crore on the NSE.

Restaurant Brands Asia share price history

Restaurant Brands Asia shares have shown a mixed performance over the last one year. The company's share price has advanced 10 per cent in the last one month, 6 per cent in the last six months, while it has posted a decline of 18 per cent in the last one year.

For the year-to-date, Restaurant Brands Asia shares have posted a gain of nearly half a per cent.

Restaurant Brands Asia shares have a 52-week range of ₹ 118.90 - ₹ 59.40 per share on the NSE.

At 1:17 PM Tuesday, the company's shares were quoted trading at ₹ 89.25 per share, up 4.15 per cent from its previous close of ₹ 81.85 per share on the NSE.