₹2,500-cr order from BHEL sends Power Mech shares up by 5%; details inside

Power Mech shares gained over 5 per cent after the company announced it had secured a ₹2,500 crore order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Shares of civil construction company Power Mech Projects were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, October 15. The company’s stock price advanced 5.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,975 per share on the bourses after it announced that it has secured an order worth ₹2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).
 
The company's shares continued to trade higher on Wednesday. At 11:32 AM, the stock was trading at ₹2,884.20 per share, up 2.20 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,822 per share on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.30 million shares worth ₹88 crore have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far today. The total market capitalisation of Power Mech Projects stood at ₹9,082 crore on the NSE.

Power Mech Projects bags orders worth ₹2,500 Crore

Power Mech Projects, in a regulatory filing, informed the exchanges that it "has secured a large-scale order exceeding ₹2,500 crore (excluding GST) from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for an EPC package for the balance of plant (BOP) at the 1 X 800 MW Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II, Mancherial, Telangana."
 
The order, according to the exchange filing, includes design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, and site handling. It also covers civil works, construction, commissioning, trial runs, maintenance, training, and warranty, all aligned with SCCL-approved standards. The contract also includes consumables, spares, and tools for the 1 X 800 MW Singareni TPP, Stage II, Mancherial.
 
The order is expected to be executed within 38 months from the start of work.

Power Mech Projects share price history

The civil construction company’s shares have shown mixed performance over the past year. In the last month, Power Mech Projects shares have witnessed a decline of 5 per cent, while they have advanced nearly 6.05 per cent in the past six months, according to BSE data.
 
For the year to date, the company’s shares have gained 6.74 per cent.
 
The company's shares reached their 52-week high of ₹3,415 per share on the NSE on July 10, 2025, while they hit their 52-week low of ₹1,700 per share on March 3, 2025.
 

