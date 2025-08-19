Q1 results review: How do analysts view Amara Raja Energy post Q1 results

-Margin is expected to improve going forward due to: i) reduced trading share with the reinstatement of the tubular plant; ii) resolution of power cost-related issues; and iii) commencement of recycling at the new recycling plant.

-Management expects the industrial UPS segment to grow at 5–6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In the auto replacement market, 4W demand is expected to rise by 6–7 per cent and 2W by 10–11 per cent. Export growth is likely to remain subdued in FY26. In the telecom segment, management aims to sustain market share.

Its revenue from operations rose 4.2 per cent to ₹3,40108 crore, as against ₹706.97 crore a year ago.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 results analysis: Brokerages view

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target cut to 1,120 from ₹1,180

The brokerage cut the target based on 15x Sep-27E earnings per share (EPS) (earlier Mar-27E) for the lead acid battery business, ₹169 per share for the lithium business at 1x P/B, and ₹ 42 per share for other investments. It added: Factoring in lower growth in industrials/exports, higher traded mix and cost pressures, we are cutting FY26E/27E Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 10 per cent/6 per cent.

“We are building in FY25–28E revenue/EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 per cent/10 per cent,” Nuvama’s report read.