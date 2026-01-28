RPG Life Sciences tumbles over 10% as Q3 net profit declines 20% YoY

RPG Life Sciences share price today

RPG Life Sciences share price plunged over 10 per cent in Wednesday's session as the company's net profit declined in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip declined 10.6 per cent to the day's low of ₹1,880 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The total traded volume of RPG Life Sciences, so far on the exchange, stands at 43 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 13.9, which implied the stock is oversold, according to data on Bloomberg.

In the last 12 months, the scrip has declined 14.54 per cent, as against a 10.24 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

RPG Life Sciences had a market capitalisation of ₹3,154.32 crore. As of 12:05 PM, the scrip pared some losses to trade 5.6 per cent down at ₹1,957.80, as compared to a 0.62 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did RPG Life Sciences share price fall today? RPG Life Sciences share price slumped on Wednesday as the company reported that its profit after tax (PAT) fell 19.8 per cent to ₹27.9 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹34.8 crore in the ciorrespondig quarter a year ago (Q3FY25). The net profit figure includes an exceptional loss of ₹8.4 crore for the quarter.

RPG Life Sciences reported that its revenue grew 4.2 per cent on year to ₹180 crore from ₹171.7 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 17.7 per cent to ₹43.2 crore in the third quarter from ₹52.5 crore last year, the company said in its exchange filing. Going ahead, RPG Life Sciences said the company will focus on seven strategic pillars of action. These are portfolio development and mega brand building, growing the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business, strong digital road map, merger and acquisition, new product launches across segments, state-of-the-art capacity plant, and talent development.