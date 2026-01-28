Mahindra Logistics surges 15% as company turns profitable after 11 qtrs

Mahindra Logistics share price today

Mahindra Logistics share price jumped nearly 15 per cent on Wednesday after the company turned profitable in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 14.9 per cent to ₹339.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mahindra Logistics has seen 0.15 million shares change hands so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has a market capitalisation of ₹5,491.4 crore.

In the last 12 months, the Mahindra Logistics share price has gained 13.46 per cent, as against a 10 per cent gain in Nifty 50 index.

As of 10:36 AM, Mahindra Logistics share price was trading 14.51 per cent higher at ₹338.25, compared to a 0.38 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Mahindra Logistics share price rise today? Mahindra Logistics share price rose as the company reported a profit in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) compared to a loss in the same period a year ago. The company reported a consolidated n et profit of ₹3.25 crore, as against a loss of ₹9.03 crore Y-o-Y "The Management's continued focus on portfolio consolidation, customer service excellence, and cost discipline has resulted in a profitable quarter after 11 consecutive quarters of loss," Mahindra Logistics said in an exchange filing. Mahindra Logistics reported that its consolidated revenue increased 19.1 per cent on year to ₹1,898 crore from ₹1,594 crore. The momentum in the third-party logistics (3PL), freight forwarding, and mobility drove the revenue growth in the December quarter (Q3FY26).