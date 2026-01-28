Mahindra Logistics surges 15% as company turns profitable after 11 qtrs

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:28 PM IST
Mahindra Logistics share price today
Mahindra Logistics share price jumped nearly 15 per cent on Wednesday after the company turned profitable in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 14.9 per cent to ₹339.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Mahindra Logistics has seen 0.15 million shares change hands so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has a market capitalisation of ₹5,491.4 crore.
"The Management's continued focus on portfolio consolidation, customer service excellence, and cost discipline has resulted in a profitable quarter after 11 consecutive quarters of loss," Mahindra Logistics said in an exchange filing.
Mahindra Logistics reported that its consolidated revenue increased 19.1 per cent on year to ₹1,898 crore from ₹1,594 crore. The momentum in the third-party logistics (3PL), freight forwarding, and mobility drove the revenue growth in the December quarter (Q3FY26).
During the third quarter, the company incurred an exceptional loss of ₹7.36 crore due to a change in the labour code, Mahindra Logistics said in the exchange filing.
"Our priorities remain clear — drive profitable growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and build a high quality, future ready revenue base. Most importantly, our confidence comes from delivery on the ground, not just intent. We are well positioned to build on this momentum in the quarters ahead," said Hemant Sikka, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).
According to Mahindra Logistics, demand remained robust because of direct-to-consumer, omni-channel fulfillment in the backdrop of rising e-commerce. Moreover, small and micro enterprises are fuelling demand for cost-effective, flexible part-truck load solutions, which also brightened the demand outlook of logistics.