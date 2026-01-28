What drove InfoBeans Technologies shares 7% higher today? Details inside

InfoBeans Technologies share price today: InfoBeans Technologies shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, with the scrip gaining up to 6.64 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹790 per share.

Around 12:10 PM, InfoBeans Technologies shares were trading near day’s high, up 6.57 per cent higher at ₹789.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.59 per cent higher at 82,340.02 levels.

Why did InfoBeans Technologies shares rise today?

InfoBeans Technologies shares gained after the company announced the launch of its Insane SDD Accelerator, an AI-powered Spec-Driven Development (SDD) solution aimed at considerably speeding up enterprise software delivery.

The accelerator offers up to 50 per cent faster development cycles, 50 per cent fewer production defects, and around 70 per cent savings in developer days, helping enterprises improve efficiency while lowering rework and long-term maintenance costs. "The Insane SDD Accelerator empowers businesses to overcome ambiguity and achieve insane results in speed, quality, and predictability," said Amit Makhija, senior vice president (SVP) of engineering at InfoBeans Technologies. Powered by AI as a co-pilot, the solution automates spec breakdowns, strengthens quality gates, and integrates modular tools such as GitHub Copilot and Code Rabbit to improve precision and sustainability in complex software systems. The company highlighted that the framework enables early risk detection, measurable deployment outcomes, and cultural alignment across teams.

Designed for legacy system modernisation, distributed engineering teams, and long-term product maintenance, the accelerator also improves onboarding speed, reduces cross-team bottlenecks, and helps organisations sustain development velocity - boosting investor confidence in InfoBeans' AI-led growth strategy. "Ideal for legacy overhauls, distributed teams, and long-term maintenance, it boosts onboarding, cuts cross-team blocks, and sustains velocity," the company said. InfoBeans Technologies is a global, AI-led digital transformation company specialising in software engineering and technology implementations for enterprise clients. The company helps organisations solve complex business challenges through AI-driven solutions and scalable digital platforms.