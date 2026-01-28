Nifty Metal up 12% in 1-mth; Hind Copper zooms 12% today; key triggers here

Nifty Metal index movement today

Shares of metal companies continued their upward movement, with the Nifty Metal index hitting a new high at 12,140.85, as it rallied nearly 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

At 11:15 AM; Nifty Metal index was up 2.5 per cent, as compared to 0.6 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past one month, the metal index has zoomed 12 per cent, as against a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

The duty reduction on aluminium is expected to support Indian producers with export exposure to Europe. Hindalco Industries, Vedanta Aluminium and NALCO are set to benefit, given their position as the largest aluminium producers in India, ICICI Securities said in a note. In the past two trading days, the stock price of Hindustan Copper has surged 17 per cent after the company said it emerged as a preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori Copper and Associated Mineral Block in Madhya Pradesh. Hindalco informed the exchanges that it earmarked ₹21,000 crore for 3.6 lakh tonne per annum smelter expansion at its Aditya Aluminium complex in Sambalpur, Odisha. In addition, it has commissioned a 1.7 lakh-tonne-per-annum Flat Rolled Products and battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing facility, involving an investment of ₹4,500 crore.

Hindalco is India’s largest flat rolled products player, accounting for over 50 per cent of the domestic market. The commissioning of downstream facilities is expected to lift downstream EBITDA to $300/ton (vs $186/ton in FY25). With this, ICICI Securities said they remain long term positive on stock, supported by strategic capacity expansions across geographies, increasing share of value added products, and continued improvement in operating efficiencies. ALSO READ | Vedanta shares hits all-time high as board approves Hindustan Zinc OFS Meanwhile, as per World Steel Association, India steel production was up 10 per cent YoY to 14.8 million tons (MT) in December 2025 with production in CY25 reaching to 164.9 MT (up 10 per cent YoY). China production volume declined by 10 per cent YoY to 68 MT with production in CY25 reaching 960.8 MT (down 4.4 per cent YoY).