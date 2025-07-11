Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anand Rathi Wealth gains 6% in trade after posting 28% rise in PAT in Q1

Anand Rathi Wealth gains 6% in trade after posting 28% rise in PAT in Q1

Anand Rathi Wealth share price gained 6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,250 per share after posting healthy Q1 numbers

market, stock trading, trading

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anand Rathi Wealth share price saw buying interest in the morning deals and gained 6 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,250 per share. At 10:27 AM, Anand Rathi Wealth shares were higher by 4.8 per cent at ₹2,224.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 82,755.63. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹18,467.94 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,320.28 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,586.05 per share.  
 

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1FY26 results 

The stock advanced after the company released its June quarter numbers on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹93.9 crore as compared to ₹73.4 crore a year ago, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹274 crore, up 15.3 per cent, as compared to 237.6 crore a year ago. 

Also Read

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

Stock market

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

Premiumstock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: TCS and two others to kick off earnings season on Apr 10

Anand Rathi Wealth hits 52-week low; slips 21% in 7 days post 1:1 ex-bonus

Anand Rathi Wealth hits 52-week low; slips 21% in 7 days post 1:1 ex-bonus

 
The asset under management (AUM) of the company stood at ₹87,797 crore as against ₹69,018 crore a year ago, up 27.2 per cent. 
 
According to the filing, the company's mutual fund distribution revenue increased by 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹113 crore and net inflows were highest ever in a quarter at ₹3,825 crore. 
 
Its share of equity mutual funds in AUM stood at 54 per cent as of June 2025 and return on equity (ROE) stood at 44.4 per cent (annualised). 

What did Anand Rathi Wealth management say on Q1 performance?

"We achieved our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹ 3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1 FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low 0.11 per cent, underscoring the strength of our client-centric uncomplicated approach," said the company management. 

About Anand Rathi Wealth Limited 

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited is a wealth management firm, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy. The company operates across 18 cities in India, has a representative office in Dubai, and is setting up new offices in London and Bahrain.

More From This Section

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, slides 450 pts; Nifty tests 25,200; TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank drag

Zee

Zee Ent slips 7% as 40% shareholders vote against promoter warrants

it sector training it industry

IT shares under pressure on mixed TCS Q1 numbers; Nifty IT index down 2%

PremiumVedanta

JP Morgan backs Vedanta after Viceroy report, says "not getting distracted"

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma soars 10%, hits 52-week high on cancer drug licensing deal

Topics : Anand Rathi Wealth Limited Buzzing stocks Q1 results S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon