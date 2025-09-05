Home / Markets / News / Rupee advances ahead of US Jobs data; opens 5 paise higher at 88.10/$

Rupee advances ahead of US Jobs data; opens 5 paise higher at 88.10/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened five paise higher at 88.10 against the greenback on Friday

money, financial, cash, rupee
money, financial, cash, rupee
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee traded with slight gains on Friday as traders awaited US jobs data, with expectations of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve increasing. 
 
The domestic currency opened five paise higher at 88.10 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.95 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
Equities failed to sustain gains, and the rupee too weakened as dollar demand persisted at every uptick in the previous session, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Sentiment remained under pressure from United States tariff concerns and capital outflows, leaving the currency unable to post more than sporadic gains, he said. 
   
The recent revisions in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) provided only a marginal early boost to the economy, Bhansali said. The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, reached a consensus on Wednesday to adopt a simplified two-tier rate structure. The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. 
 
"In the near term, the rupee’s trajectory will hinge on Reserve Bank of India policy action, global risk sentiment, and trade policy developments. Forward premiums have remained steady in recent days, with the rupee expected to trade in the 87.80–88.50 range."
 
Global funds have been net sellers in stocks in the first four days of September and have sold equities worth ₹1.42 trillion so far this year, according to NSDL data. 
 
The dollar index was trading lower as weak US jobless claims reinforced the expectations of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Traders will also eye the key jobs data on Friday, which is expected to extend the weakest stretch of US job growth since the pandemic, Bloomberg reported.   ALSO READ: Asian stocks track Wall Street higher, bond yields ease before US payrolls 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell for the third day as investors await the Opec+ meeting on September 7, 2025, where potential output hikes will be considered. Brent crude price was down 0.18 per cent at 66.87 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.20 per cent at 63.35 per barrel, as of 9:07 AM IST.
  ALSO READ: Asian stocks track Wall Street higher, bond yields ease before US payrolls

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goel Construction IPO booked 116x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; Ola Electric cracks 4%, ITC 1.5%

Motilal Oswal sees buffet of tailwinds; upgrades Swiggy, bullish on Eternal

Asian stocks track Wall Street higher, bond yields ease before US payrolls

Silver outlook positive; ₹122,000 acts as key support, ₹131,000 next target

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story