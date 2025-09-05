Goel Construction IPO booked 116x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Goel Construction IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of the initial public offering (IPO) of construction and infrastructure company The basis of allotment of the initial public offering (IPO) of construction and infrastructure company Goel Construction is likely to be finalised today, September 5, 2025. The ₹100.15 crore SME offering was available with a price band of ₹250–263, and a lot size of 400 shares from September 2 to September 4, 2025.

The public issue received an overwhelming response from the investors, with the issue getting oversubscribed by a whopping 115.77 times, riding on the back of the institutional investors. Notably, the offering saw the highest demand among non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 165.88 and 124.20 times, respectively, according to BSE data. Retail investors, on the other hand, oversubscribed their category by 88.55 times.

Here’s how to check Goel Construction IPO allotment status – direct links

The shares of Goel Construction are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Goel Construction IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Goel Construction IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

ALSO READ | Dev Accelerator sets IPO price band at ₹56-61; check key dates, lot size