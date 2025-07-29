RPSG Ventures shares gain 5% on 70% stake purchase in Manchester Originals

Shares of the company have risen about 10 per cent from their recent lows of ₹876 per share in early July. The counter has fallen 5.4 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RPSG Ventures has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,221.46 crore.

RPSG acquires 70% stake in Manchester Originals

RPSG Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the RPSG Group, acquired a 70 per cent equity stake in Manchester Originals Limited, a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester, England, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The acquisition, valued at £81.21 million (approximately ₹860 crore), was completed on the date of this announcement, making Manchester Originals a subsidiary of RPSVPL and a step-down subsidiary of the parent company, the company said in a statement.

The deal was executed through a Share Purchase Agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with the consideration to be paid over a period of 24 months as outlined in the agreement. RPSVPL has also entered into related transaction documents with ECB, Manchester Originals Ltd., Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC), and other involved parties.