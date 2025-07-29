Home / Markets / News / RPSG Ventures shares gain 5% on 70% stake purchase in Manchester Originals

RPSG Ventures shares gain 5% on 70% stake purchase in Manchester Originals

RPSG Ventures shares rose 5 per cent after its subsidiary acquired over 70 per cent stake in a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester

trading
RPSG Ventures shares rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of RPSG Ventures rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company's subsidiary acquired over 70 per cent stake in a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester, England, for ₹860 crore. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 5.09 per cent during the day to ₹999.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.4 per cent higher at ₹974 apiece, compared to a 0.1 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen about 10 per cent from their recent lows of ₹876 per share in early July. The counter has fallen 5.4 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RPSG Ventures has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,221.46 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

RPSG acquires 70% stake in Manchester Originals 

RPSG Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the RPSG Group, acquired a 70 per cent equity stake in Manchester Originals Limited, a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester, England, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
 
The acquisition, valued at £81.21 million (approximately ₹860 crore), was completed on the date of this announcement, making Manchester Originals a subsidiary of RPSVPL and a step-down subsidiary of the parent company, the company said in a statement. 
 
The deal was executed through a Share Purchase Agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with the consideration to be paid over a period of 24 months as outlined in the agreement. RPSVPL has also entered into related transaction documents with ECB, Manchester Originals Ltd., Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC), and other involved parties.
 
Manchester Originals represent the county of Lancashire in 'The Hundred', a professional 100-ball cricket competition in England.  

About RPSG Ventures

The company is an investment firm that seeks to back early-stage companies, particularly in sectors such as consumer products, technology, and healthcare. RPSG Ventures Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates a diversified portfolio of businesses, including information technology (IT) services, business process management (BPM), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG,) including ayurvedic formulations, real estate and sports. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, defence stocks crack; pharma, realty lead gains

Asian shares dip as US-EU tariff deal raises growth, inflation fears

Premium

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

Mazagon Dock shares plunge 5% as Q1 profit drops; time to book profit?

Premium

TCS stock hits 33-month low; Jefferies, YES Securities' take on what's next

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensexstock market trading

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story