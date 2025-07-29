Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

How to trade DLF, Sobha shares amid stock market correction.
DLFCurrent Price: ₹800 Likely Target: ₹915 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: ₹775; ₹725; ₹675 Resistance: ₹815; ₹845; ₹885 DLF stock has been consolidating following a sharp 43 per cent rally from levels of ₹589 on May 9 to a high of ₹845 on June 9. The anticipated trading range has now narrowed down to ₹779 - ₹814 levels.
SobhaCurrent Price: ₹1,580 Likely Target: ₹1,950 Upside Potential: 23.4% Support: ₹1,545; ₹1,460 Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,750; ₹1,860 Sobha stock at present is seen seeking support at its 20-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,580. Technical chart shows presence of key near-term support at ₹1,545 levels, and far-off support at ₹1,460 levels. As long as the stock sustains above these support levels, it can potentially aim to rally towards ₹1,950 levels, shows the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹1,700, ₹1,750 and ₹1,860 levels.
