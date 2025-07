Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

How to trade DLF, Sobha shares amid stock market correction.

DLF

The daily chart shows that the near-term bias for DLF is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹775 levels. Break of the same can trigger a fall towards ₹725 - ₹675 levels, shows the medium-term chart. On the upside, break and sustained trade above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands (₹814) can help the stock regain its upward momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹915 levels in the coming period. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹845 and ₹885 levels. ALSO READ | Lodha Developers share price rises 4% post Q1; is it right time to buy? Sobha Current Price: ₹1,580 Likely Target: ₹1,950 Upside Potential: 23.4% Support: ₹1,545; ₹1,460 Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,750; ₹1,860 As long as the stock sustains above these support levels, it can potentially aim to rally towards ₹1,950 levels, shows the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹1,700, ₹1,750 and ₹1,860 levels. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias for DLF is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹775 levels. Break of the same can trigger a fall towards ₹725 - ₹675 levels, shows the medium-term chart.On the upside, break and sustained trade above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands (₹814) can help the stock regain its upward momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹915 levels in the coming period. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹845 and ₹885 levels.Current Price: ₹1,580Likely Target: ₹1,950Upside Potential: 23.4%Support: ₹1,545; ₹1,460Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,750; ₹1,860 Sobha stock at present is seen seeking support at its 20-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,580. Technical chart shows presence of key near-term support at ₹1,545 levels, and far-off support at ₹1,460 levels.As long as the stock sustains above these support levels, it can potentially aim to rally towards ₹1,950 levels, shows the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹1,700, ₹1,750 and ₹1,860 levels.

Following a strong sell-off on Monday, shares of real-estate (realty) companies were seen trading on a mixed note in Tuesday's trading session.The Nifty Realty index was up 1.7 per cent at 927 levels; while the NSE benchmark held a marginal gain of 15-odd points at 24,697 levels.Among individual realty stocks - Lodha (Macrotech Developers), DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates rallied in the range of 1 - 3 per cent each; while Mahindra Lifespace, Raymond and Sobha declined around 1 - 2 per cent each.Based on the existing technical chart patterns, here are 2 realty stocks that look relatively stronger on charts, and may rally up to 25 per cent from here.Current Price: ₹800Likely Target: ₹915Upside Potential: 14.4%Support: ₹775; ₹725; ₹675Resistance: ₹815; ₹845; ₹885 DLF stock has been consolidating following a sharp 43 per cent rally from levels of ₹589 on May 9 to a high of ₹845 on June 9. The anticipated trading range has now narrowed down to ₹779 - ₹814 levels.