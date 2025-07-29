TCS stock hits 33-month low; Jefferies, YES Securities' take on what's next

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 1 per cent to ₹3,058.10 on the BSE during Tuesday’s intra-day trade, hitting their lowest level in 33 months.

The stock of the information technology (IT) major is trading lower for the fourth straight day, falling 4 per cent after the company said it would lay off about 2 per cent or 12,260 employees of its global workforce.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here The stock has fallen below its previous low of ₹3,060.25, touched on April 7, 2025 and is trading at its lowest level since October 2022. Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the stock has underperformed the market by falling 25 per cent, as compared to a 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

A 'wake-up call' for IT sector As per media reports, TCS’s decision to lay off ~12,000 mid-to-senior level employees, freeze senior hiring, and pause global salary hikes marks a major shift in the Indian IT landscape, driven by AI-led disruption, cost pressures, and weak demand. The move, aimed at reviving margins stuck below the 26-28 per cent band (Q1FY26 Ebit at 24.5 per cent) for 5 quarters and correcting over-hiring from the FY21-22 tech boom, signals a broader sectoral transformation, away from headcount-based models to outcome- and productivity-driven approaches. Industry veterans like CP Gurnani and Ganesh Natarajan have called it a “wake-up call” to rethink delivery models, as clients demand faster turnaround, pricing based on output, and AI-led efficiencies.

ALSO READ: IT stocks brace for more pain post muted Q1 show; analysts share strategy The IT Ministry is seeking clarity on the move, while unions allege illegality. Analysts view this as a warning signal for the broader IT sector, with others like Wipro and Tech Mahindra possibly following suit, ICICI Securities said in a note. Analysts take on TCS workforce cuts Jefferies said TCS's decision to cut 2 per cent of its workforce could lead to near-term execution challenges and may drive higher attrition in the longer run. The move also signals a weak demand environment for the broader IT sector.