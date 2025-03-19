Rs 4,263-cr order sends GR Infraprojects shares over 14% higher on March 19

GR Infraprojects share price: Infrastructure company GR Infraprojects shares surged up to 14.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,076.30 per share on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The uptick in GR Infraprojects share price came after the company announced that it has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA), dated March 18, 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways) for a project worth Rs 4262.78 crore.

In an exchange filing, GR Infraprojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 18th March 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways) for a project.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GR Infraprojects will be responsible for the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road in two sections.

Section 1 involves the development of a 6-lane, access-controlled Agra-Gwalior Greenfield highway. The section will start at design kilometer 0+000, near village Deori in district Agra, and will extend to design kilometer 88+400, near village Susera in district Gwalior. The project spans across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Section 2 focuses on overlay/strengthening and other road safety and improvement works on the existing Agra-Gwalior section of NH-44. The works will cover the stretch from chainage 1058.00 to 1148.00 (design chainage 13.00 to 103.00), located in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The entire project will be executed under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) pattern on a BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) toll basis, as part of the NH(O) scheme.

The project, meanwhile, is expected to be completed in 910 days from the appointed date

the company said.

About GR Infraprojects

Established in 1995, GR Infraprojects Ltd is a leading integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm specialising in road infrastructure.

With a strong track record, the company has designed and constructed over 100 road projects across 16 states in India.

The company's core business, which constitutes approximately 90 per cent of its revenue, encompasses EPC, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects primarily in the road sector. In addition to road construction, GR Infraprojects is also involved in railway, metro, airport runway, and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) projects.

The company's diversification strategy has led it into the Power Transmission sector. GR Infraprojects currently manages a portfolio of 10 operational assets, including one National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) annuity project, one state HAM project, and eight additional NHAI HAM projects.

The total market capitalisation of the company is Rs 10,378.78 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,859.95 while its 52-week low is Rs 902.05 apiece.

At 11:05 AM, GR Infraprojects shares were trading 14.09 per cent higher at Rs 1,072.85 per share. In comparison, Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 75,496.51 levels.