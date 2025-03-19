Vodafone Idea share gains 5% on rolling out 5G services in Mumbai; details

Vodafone Idea share price: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares were in demand on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 4.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7.44 per share.

The uptick in the Vodafone Idea share price came after the company launched its 5G services in Mumbai.

“With this roll out, Vi is set to enhance mobile experience with widespread coverage at competitive pricing,” Vodafone Idea said, in a statement.

Starting today, Mumbai residents will have access to Vi’s 5G network, which is powered by the company’s robust spectrum holdings and considerable investments in next-generation infrastructure.

In order to provide users with the best possible experience, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Nokia to integrate state-of-the-art equipment for the 5G rollout. The new technology, according to Vodafone Idea, is designed to be not only more efficient but also energy-saving, making the network more sustainable.

The company has also deployed an AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) system, which continually optimizes network performance to ensure top-notch service for consumers.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea’s 5G plan tariffs

Read: Vi to launch 5G in Mumbai today, to expand by April-end: CTO Jagbir Singh Vi's introductory 5G offer provides unlimited 5G data to subscribers on plans starting from Rs. 299, making it one of the most competitively priced options in the market. The service is expected to boost user experiences across activities such as video streaming, online gaming, video calls and conferencing, and downloads, Vodafone Idea said.

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea remarked “Our focus is on introducing 5G meaningfully for our users. We have invested in building a robust 5G network, by deploying the latest 5G technology. By expanding our infrastructure, we are delivering a network that is ready for the future - seamless, powerful and built for the demands of modern connectivity.”

The telecom company’s 4G network already delivers exceptional mobile experiences in Mumbai, as confirmed by a recent OpenSignal report.

With the launch of 5G, Vi is further strengthening its network to accommodate the increasing demand for high-bandwidth applications like streaming, gaming, and real-time cloud access.

Over the past year, the company has raised approximately Rs 26,000 crore in equity, including India’s largest FPO of Rs 18,000 crore, and Rs 4,000 crore promoter contribution, all of which are fueling its accelerated capital expenditure.

With plans to invest Rs. 50,000 to 55,000 crore over the next three years, Vi aims to expand its 4G network to cover about 90 per cent of India’s population, while also continuing to roll out 5G services in key regions to further boost customer experience.

At 10:24 AM, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 4.23 per cent higher at Rs 7.40. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15 per cent higher at 75,414.18 levels.