Metal stocks shine: SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 5% on 12% safeguard duty

Metal stocks in focus: Metal stocks were shining on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as these stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in intraday deals on the NSE.

Among individual stocks, SAIL shares rallied up to 5.04 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 114.40, followed by JSW Steel shares (up 2.84 per cent at Rs 1,047), Tata Steel stocks (2.14 per cent at Rs 157.97), JSL (up 1.82 per cent at Rs 659.70), Jindal Steel (up 1.52 per cent at Rs 937.60), Welspun Corp (up 1.35 per cent at Rs 820.25), APL Apollo (up 1.18 per cent at Rs 1,449.80), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.23 per cent at Rs 441.80), Hindustan Copper (up 1.06 per cent at Rs 223.93), NMDC (up 1.30 per cent at Rs 67.64). Others including NALCO, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Adani Enterprise also rose in the range of 0.2-1 per cent.

The Nifty Metal index rose as much as 1.67 per cent to hit an intraday high of 9,185.20.

“Therefore, the Authority recommends imposition of provisional safeguard duty at the rate of 12 per cent ad valorem for 200 days pending final determination on imports of the product under consideration,” the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in an order on Tuesday. The order noted that imposing the measure is critical under the current circumstances, and any delay would cause damage that would be difficult to repair. “There is a necessity for immediate application of provisional safeguard measures,” it added.

"To counter the trade diversion from the US as well as any possible diversion from other countries that have put in place import barriers, any protective measure by India shall be at a level adequate to ward off the trade diversion," the order stated.

ALSO READ | Super Iron Foundry shares list flat on BSE SME, miss GMP estimates According to Ravi Singh, SVP of retail research at Religare Broking, the objective to propose safeguard duty on steel is to protect domestic steel producers from surge in imports specifically from countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. The DGTR, under the administrative control of the commerce department, has invited comments on its findings within 30 days, after which an oral hearing will be held before passing the final order.

“The cheaper steel imports have previously affected operations and job cuts among Indian Mills. So this initiative by the government of India is viewed as a most needed measure to prevent such serious issues in local producers,” Singh added. Analysts at Emkay said that the outlook for India's steel sector is positive in the medium term, driven by GDP growth, rising consumption, and low per-capita steel usage. With the global trend towards protectionism, India may become less influenced by Asian steel prices.

The analysts project a steel consumption compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 per cent over the next five years. Indian steel producers are planning capacity expansions to meet this demand, with an estimated build-out of 235 million tonnes of crude steel production, potentially reaching 200 million tonnes by 2030.

ALSO READ | BPCL share price rises 2% after inking multiple MoUs with various entities However, there are near-term challenges, including a domestic slowdown and a lack of policy support, which have kept steel prices subdued. Despite these concerns, investors are likely to overlook the current downturn, anticipating a mid-cycle recovery.

The analysts believe that a combination of short- and medium-term factors will eventually drive growth and improved profitability for steelmakers. As a result, they maintain a neutral-to-positive view on the sector and advocate a selective picking approach rather than a broad investment. Their preferred picks include Tata Steel and JSW Steel (JSTL).

According to reports, foreign brokerage firm JPMorgan said steel safeguard duty of 12 per cent for 200 days is positive for Indian Steel. The domestic HRC Prices May Rise By Rs 2,000/tonne. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL are expected to see positive stock reactions, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, CLSA reportedly said the improved outlook for metals demand with China stimulus and European growth. Also, they noted the Safeguard Duty benefits for domestic steel mills. Hence, analysts at CLSA prefer Non-Ferrous Metals, while raising target prices for JSW Steel & Tata Steel.