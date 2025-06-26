Home / Markets / News / Rupee advances 38 paise as dollar index softens; ends at 85.71/$

Rupee advances 38 paise as dollar index softens; ends at 85.71/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 38 paise higher at 85.71, a day after closing at 86.09 against the dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday, supported by a declining dollar index and easing geopolitical tensions that boosted investor sentiment.
 
The domestic currency closed 38 paise higher at 85.71, a day after closing at 86.09 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The unit has depreciated by 0.15 per cent so far this month, among the worst-performing ones in Asia. 
 
Rupee gained over 33 paise, buoyed by a sharp drop in the dollar index below the 97.00 mark, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "Falling crude prices and a weaker dollar provided strong support to the rupee." 
 
With global risk sentiment improving and the potential for continued fund inflows, the rupee may head towards 85.25 in the coming days, Trivedi noted.  
 
The US dollar weakened after US President Donald Trump said he was considering an early appointment for the next Federal Reserve chairman. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.55 per cent at 97.13.
 
Coming to the West Asia conflict, Trump said the war between Israel and Iran is over, but later warned that new fighting could start soon. Trump added that the US would hold a meeting with Iran next week. 
 
Brent crude price was up 0.04 per cent at $67.71 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.17 per cent at 65.03, as of 3:35 PM IST.
 
Meanwhile, the HDB Financial Services initial public offering saw improved demand, with subscription reaching 87 per cent by Thursday midday, as per BSE data. Subscription levels are expected to pick up over the next two days, potentially leading to higher foreign inflows in the USD/INR pair, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, noted.  
 
Economic activity is holding firm in India amid a challenging global environment, and financial conditions remained conducive to facilitating an efficient transmission of interest rate cuts to the credit market, Reserve Bank of India officials said in a report on the ‘State of the Economy’ in its monthly bulletin.
 
The RBI's bulletin showed a decline in its short dollar position to $73 billion, with outstanding positions of up to three months falling to $15 billion, experts noted. "This provides the central bank with greater flexibility to intervene in the event of pressure on the rupee," Bhansali said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market highlights: Bulls roar at D-Street; Sensex jumps 1,000 pts; Nifty at 25,549; banks gain

SAIL, JSPL, Hindustan Copper rally up to 5%. What's driving metal stocks?

Reliance Industries market cap surpasses ₹20 trillion-mark once again

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 13x, GMP 29%

This smallcap stock zooms 105% from April low, hits new high; here's why

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oil

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story