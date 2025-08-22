Home / Markets / News / Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 8 lower at 87.35 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
The Indian Rupee extended losses for the third straight session as traders turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve Chair's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium
 
The domestic currency opened 8 lower at 87.35 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The unit has slipped 2.15 per cent in the current financial year and 2.02 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it fell around 0.3 per cent against the dollar.
 
The local unit ended lower in the previous session as importers and a large public sector bank stepped up dollar purchases, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The currency could not break the 86.92 support, with dollar buying emerging on dips even as foreign portfolio investors bought Indian equities, Bhansali said. 
 
India said it will keep buying Russian oil despite the US's additional tariff set to take effect next week. However, New Delhi received rare support from China, which said it "firmly stands" with India on US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
 
Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 AM New York time in the central bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium.
 
Technically, strong support for the rupee is placed around 87.50–87.70 levels, while resistance is capped near 86.80, and a decisive break below these levels will dictate the next directional move, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities.
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.05 per cent at 98.67.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices headed for weekly gains amid increasing signs that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were stalling. Brent crude price was down 0.12 per cent at 67.59 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.11 per cent at 63.45 per barrel, as of 9:02 AM IST. 
Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude highestRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

