The domestic currency opened 8 lower at 87.35 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The unit has slipped 2.15 per cent in the current financial year and 2.02 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it fell around 0.3 per cent against the dollar.

The local unit ended lower in the previous session as importers and a large public sector bank stepped up dollar purchases, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The currency could not break the 86.92 support, with dollar buying emerging on dips even as foreign portfolio investors bought Indian equities, Bhansali said.

ALSO READ: Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech Uncertainty over the August 27 deadline for an additional 25 per cent US tariff on Indian exports weighed on sentiment, Bhansali said. "Exporters are expected to sell on any rise beyond 87.50, while importers may buy on dips below 87.00." India said it will keep buying Russian oil despite the US's additional tariff set to take effect next week. However, New Delhi received rare support from China, which said it "firmly stands" with India on US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 AM New York time in the central bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Technically, strong support for the rupee is placed around 87.50–87.70 levels, while resistance is capped near 86.80, and a decisive break below these levels will dictate the next directional move, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. ALSO READ: Trump not to seek equity from chipmakers with investment plans in US Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth ₹31,025 crore at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Thursday against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.05 per cent at 98.67.