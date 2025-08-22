Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech

Stocks in Asia edged higher in a shaky start on Friday as anxious traders awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Financial markets are looking out for Powell to provide clues about the likelihood of a September rate cut in the wake of recent signs of job market weakness and the near term outlook for policy. "Markets are on edge ahead of the all-important Jackson Hole speech," said Carol Kong, an economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent, extending its climb to 1.6 per cent so far this month. South Korea's Kospi index led the charge, rising 1 per cent, while China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was on track for a third consecutive day of gains. The Nikkei 225 veered between gains and losses, and was last up 0.1 per cent.

The yen held steady at 148.45 against the US dollar after data showed Japan's core consumer prices in July exceeded analysts' estimates and the Bank of Japan's inflation target. The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of major trading partners, was steady at 98.60 after four consecutive days of gains, as traders parsed speeches from Fed officials who appeared lukewarmto the idea of an interest rate cut next month. S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 per cent. The cash gauge on Wall Street is on a five-day losing streak, which has left it on track for its biggest one-week decline this month.

Traders had ramped up bets for a September cut following a surprisingly weak payrolls report at the start of this month, and after consumer price data showed limited upward pressure from tariffs. However, market pricing pulled back slightly following the release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting. Traders are now pricing in a 75 per cent probability of a cut in September, down from 82.4 per cent on Thursday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The most likely scenario is that Powell won't provide "any definitive clues" on what the Fed will do next ahead of critical non-farm payrolls and CPI data, Kong said.