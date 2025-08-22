Home / Markets / News / Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Once the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the shipping and logistics company, Shreeji Shipping Global IPO shares, is likely to be finalised today, Friday, August 22, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, August 21, receiving strong participation from investors and was oversubscribed over 58 times.

Here's how to check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Once the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status:
 
Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
 
Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO final subscription status

The ₹410.71 crore public offering of Shreeji Shipping Global, offered at a price band of ₹240–₹252 with a lot size of 58 shares, received bids for 66,28,01,380 shares against the 1,14,08,600 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 58.10 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed 110.41 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the non-institutional investors (NIIs), at 72.70 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 21.94 times.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Shreeji Shipping Global continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that Shreeji Shipping Global shares were trading at around ₹290 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38, or 15.08 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing forecast

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. If the current grey market trends hold, Shreeji Shipping Global shares may list around ₹290 per share, yielding a return of over 15 per cent. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 

About Shreeji Shipping Global

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd (SSG) is a provider of shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo and operates at various ports and jetties in India & Sri Lanka. As of Mar’25, SSG provided its services at more than 20 ports and jetties and operated a fleet of 83 vessels (consisting of barges, mini bulk carriers, tugboats, and floating cranes) and 376 earthmoving equipment (consisting of material handling machines, excavators, pay loaders, etc.).

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

