GST 2.0, S&P upgrade may spur FII reweighting to India: Motilal Oswal AMC

Foreign investors could raise their India allocation in Indian equities as GST 2.0 reforms and S&P upgrading India’s credit rating bring fresh energy, says AJAY KHANDELWAL, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC, to Sirali Gupta in an email interview. Khandelwal also suggests sectors for long-term bets and explains how rising DII dominance is bolstering market stability. Edited excerpts:

With GST 2.0 reforms and S&P Global's rating upgrade, how do you view India's positioning among emerging markets?

Foreign investors in emerging markets have been underweight in India for some time now, but with reforms and stronger credibility, we expect them to raise their India allocation. This shift can bring more foreign money into Indian equities, which is positive for our markets.

Which sectors or themes in India offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects?

India’s economy is changing fast, and this is creating new growth areas. Sectors like electronics manufacturing, defence, capital markets, healthcare, hotels, and travel are likely to grow strongly as domestic consumption rises.

Are any pockets (sectors) overvalued?

Some parts of the market are trading at very high valuations, and those may be vulnerable if earnings don't keep up. But sectors with earnings upgrades will continue to do well. We believe the price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio) is a better way to judge valuation, because it tells you not just how expensive a stock is, but whether its earnings growth justifies that price.