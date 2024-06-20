Rupee falls to a new low on importers demand, corporate outflows

The rupee closed at a new low of Rs 83.65 against the US dollar on Thursday due to dollar demand by local importers coupled with corporate outflows, said dealers. During the day, the local currency hit the record intraday low of Rs 83.67 per dollar.

Before this, the rupee had hit the intraday low of Rs 83.58 per dollar on April 19 of the current year. The Indian unit had settled at Rs 83.46 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Some market participants said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market by dollar sales during the last hour of trade, which reversed some losses.

“The RBI was not there initially, but they intervened at around Rs 83.62 per dollar,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “For the next two to three weeks, the RBI will protect the Rs 83.70 per dollar level,” he added.





ALSO READ: RBI likely intervened in NDF to stop rupee from hitting record low: Traders Market participants said that the absence of intervention by the central bank in early trade contributed to the sharp depreciation of the rupee. Weakening yuan and strengthening of the greenback further weighed on the Indian unit.

“The rupee, which was range-bound, suddenly weakened to Rs 83.67 per dollar as the RBI left alone the currency pair and allowed the dollar to strengthen. The main reasons for this were general dollar strength, weakness of Chinese yuan, equity-related outflows, and oil buying by oil companies,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. “It looks like the RBI has allowed the weakness after the elections as it broke Rs 83.60 per dollar and closed above it,” he added.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 0.3 per cent, and in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 0.5 per cent. In June, the local currency has depreciated by 0.2 per cent so far.

Foreign portfolio investors and oil importers were constant buyers of the greenback post rise in crude oil prices, said dealers. Yemen's Ansar Allah group, commonly known as the Houthis, had released a video showcasing a recent attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea. The footage reveals a series of successive strikes by the Houthis, culminating in massive explosions.

Traders also speculated that around $1.7 billion of outflow from Vodafone's Indus Tower stake further pressurised the rupee.

The rupee is expected to remain under pressure in the near term and regain ground against the US dollar on the back of inflows in the debt segment after the JP Morgan bond index inclusion scheduled to begin from June 28. The Indian currency is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.35 per dollar to Rs 83.90 per dollar, said market participants.