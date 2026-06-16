Rupee hits 5-week high versus dollar, stocks sprint as crude oil cools

Indian markets gained ground on Monday as easing West Asia tensions and falling crude oil prices lifted sentiment. The rupee rose 0.42 per cent to a five-week high of 94.72 per dollar, supported by lower oil prices and the recent measures by the government and the Reserve Bank of India to attract foreign inflows. The 10-year bond yield eased to a two-month low of 6.87 per cent.

The benchmark equity indices advanced nearly 1 per cent, while Brent crude oil fell over 4 per cent on expectations that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen, easing concerns over energy supplies.