Home / Markets / News / Rupee hits record low; slides to breach 89.5/$ amid trade uncertainty

Rupee hits record low; slides to breach 89.5/$ amid trade uncertainty

Rupee sees sharp fall: The domestic currency fell as much as 83 paise to 89.54 on Friday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar
Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee fell sharply against the dollar on Friday, breaching the 89.5 mark to see a new low, after a relatively calm  morning session.
 
The domestic currency fell as much as 83 paise to 89.54 on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The currency pared some losses to end 79 paise lower at 89.49, the worst session since May 8, 2025. So far this year, the currency is down 4.53 per cent, the worst among its Asian peers. 
 
The plunge in the currency comes a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the central bank does not target any specific value of the rupee, and the recent fall against the US dollar is mainly driven by higher dollar demand.
   
The governor noted that India’s foreign exchange reserves are healthy and provide ample protection. He said the Reserve Bank has “very good” buffers of forex reserves and there is no reason to be concerned about the external sector. He also added that the pressure on the currency would ease once India clinches a trade deal with the US.
 
Rupee declined to record lows on Friday, weighed down by US sanctions on an Indian firm dealing with Iran, a widening trade deficit, and a delay in the US-India trade deal, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
Market was short in anticipation of a trade deal and remained bid today, Bhansali said. "At 88.80, participants became jittery, and some players pressed the panic button and resulting in a short squeeze." 
The US Treasury Department had, on October 22, imposed a November 21 deadline for private refineries to stop purchasing Russian crude oil, particularly from Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia’s largest producers of crude. Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said it has stopped importing Russian crude oil for processing at its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery. 
 
The dollar hovering above the 100 mark, driven by reduced expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, weighed on emerging-market currencies, reports said. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.05 per cent at 100.1.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 401 pts; Nifty at 26,068; metal, realty, PSU Bank shares fall

IndusInd Bank up 3% in subdued market; why private sector lender in focus?

Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

Mainboard IPOs take a breather, SME issues to steal spotlight next week

GMR Airports rallies 15% in 1 month, stock at multi-year high; here's why

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story