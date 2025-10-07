Home / Markets / News / Rupee pares early gains to end flat as dollar strengthens; ends at 88.78/$

Rupee pares early gains to end flat as dollar strengthens; ends at 88.78/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed flat at 88.78 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee gave up early gains on Tuesday to end flat, as a strengthening US dollar outweighed likely foreign inflows from initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
The domestic currency closed flat at 88.78 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen 3.70 per cent so far this year, reaching an all-time low of 88.80 last week.
 
The two major IPOs, Tata Capital and LG Electronics, will make for an active week in the primary market, with IPOs worth nearly ₹30,000 crore lined up for launch. On Monday, whatever inflows came in were largely absorbed by dollar buying, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell equities, albeit marginally, with net sales of ₹314 crore, analysts said.  
Rupee traded slightly higher, witnessing limited volatility as FII selling eased and crude prices remained soft, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said. "However, the rupee continues to hover near lower zones, keeping concerns of further weakness alive, possibly toward 90 levels if sentiment worsens." 
 
This week’s focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech, the release of Fed meeting minutes, and key US data on unemployment and nonfarm payrolls, which could induce sharp volatility. The rupee range is expected between 88.45–88.95," Trivedi said.
 
Given that the dollar-rupee pair has hovered near record highs through October, market participants are closely watching capital inflows and the RBI’s actions to protect the rupee from further depreciation amid persistent external pressures and domestic economic headwinds, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
The dollar index rose even as the broader trend remains bearish due to expectations of the Federal Reserve's rate cut and moderating labour data. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.34 per cent at 98.44.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices traded higher after Opec+ decided only on a modest production increase for November. Brent crude price was down 0.27 per cent at 65.29 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.32 per cent at 61.49 per barrel, as of 3:35 PM IST.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market close: Sensex rises 136 pts, Nifty at 25,108; Realty, OMCs gain; FMCG, PSBs drag

Indraprastha Medical spurts 20% on heavy volumes; stock hits record high

Vodafone Idea soars 42% since September, hits 8-month high; here's why

Uno Minda up 80% in 6 months, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Metropolis Healthcare rises 4% on releasing Q2 update; check details

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story