Vodafone Idea soars 42% since September, hits 8-month high; here's why

Vodafone Idea share price today moved higher by 8 per cent to hit an eight-month high of ₹9.2 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the telecom services provider is quoting at its highest level since February 10, 2025.

Since the start of September 2025, the market price of Vodafone Idea has recovered by 42 per cent from the level of ₹6.49. It had hit a record low of ₹ 6.12 on August 14, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹10.48 on January 20, 2025.

At 1:26 PM, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 7 per cent higher at ₹9.05 on the BSE. As many as 1,036 million equity shares of the company have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Why were Vodafone Idea shares in focus recently?

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing of a plea filed by telecom major Vodafone Idea challenging a demand of ₹9,450 crore raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to October 13.

In this regard, Vodafone Idea on September 19, informed the stock exchanges that the company had challenged additional AGR demands raised by the DoT before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in respect of the period already covered by the AGR judgement.

Vodafone Idea, in its Q1 earnings conference call, said the banks are currently looking for some clarity on the AGR front. Given that the government has made the conversion, they are today the largest stakeholder in the Company, whether as an equity holder or any dues which are route to any external party, the management said they are quite confident that there will be a solution to AGR.

The government, now the largest public shareholder with a 49 percent equity stake, has been a key pillar in the company’s transformation journey. Despite this ownership, promoters continue to retain operational control and remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value.

The outstanding as of the end of June is about ₹1.19 trillion for deferred payment towards spectrum, and about ₹76,000 crore for the AGR, totalling up to about ₹1.95 trillion.

Looking ahead, the management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that they are confident that this positive trajectory will continue as the company sustains the current pace of network investments, digital expansion, and operational excellence.

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, the government is considering a one-time settlement of its longstanding demand for billions of dollars in past-due fees from Vodafone Group Plc’s beleaguered local venture, as the government seeks to strengthen ties with the UK.

Resolution in the nearly ₹2 trillion ($22.5 billion) financial dispute may come through a waiver of interest and penalties, followed by a concession on the principal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The arrears have hung over Vodafone Idea, which hasn’t reported a quarterly profit since 2016. A settlement would potentially pave the way for India’s third-largest wireless carrier to attract new investors, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

