Home / Markets / News / Rupee posts second-best session in 2025 as oil prices ease; ends at 85.97/$

Rupee posts second-best session in 2025 as oil prices ease; ends at 85.97/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency posted the steepest gains since May 23, as it appreciated 78 paise to close at 85.97 against the dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee advanced below the 86 level on Tuesday, unfazed by any ceasefire breach by Iran and Israel, just hours after it was announced by US President Donald Trump earlier. 
 
The domestic currency posted the steepest gains since May 23, as it appreciated 78 paise to close at 85.97 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The unit also posted the second-best session so far this year.  
 
After agreeing to a ceasefire, Israel accused Iran of breaching the truce brokered by US President Donald Trump.  Israeli defence minister instructed the military to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” Bloomberg reported. 
 
Hours after Iran launched missiles at the US air base in Qatar -- which were all intercepted -- Trump said Iran and Israel agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.” Iran's retaliation at American military bases comes a day after the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites.  
 
Crude oil prices trimmed early losses after Iran-Israel ceasefire violations. Brent crude price was down 3.18 per cent at $69.21 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 3.20 per cent at 66.32, as of 3:33 PM IST. Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.45 per cent at 97.97.
 
Markets now await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, where indications of rate cuts may emerge, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said, adding that the focus is also shifting back to trade tariff concerns. "Given the geopolitical uncertainty, the rupee is expected to trade in a wide range." 
 
HDB Financial Services is set to launch India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in the non-bank finance company space on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The IPO of HBD Financial is likely to attract inflows and could push the dollar-rupee below 86.00 levels, Bhansali said. 
 
Meanwhile, Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 gave up their early gains but managed to settle with gains on Tuesday. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 158 pts, Nifty at 25,044; SMIDs gain; PSBs, metal shine

Smallcap defence stock rebounds 9% from day's low; hits six-month high

GNG Electronics IPO gets Sebi nod; seeks to raise ₹450-cr via fresh issue

Hyundai Motor India stock hits new high; outperforms the market in June

Globe Civil Projects IPO Day 1: Subscription nears 5x, QIBs lead demand

Topics :RupeeMarketsIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story