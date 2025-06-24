Home / Markets / News / Smallcap defence stock rebounds 9% from day's low; hits six-month high

Smallcap defence stock rebounds 9% from day's low; hits six-month high

Shares of Ideaforge Technology moved higher by 4% to ₹654.40, bouncing back 9% from its intra-day low of ₹603 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Adani &amp; Israel's Elbit form JV for unmanned aerial vehicles
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Shares of Ideaforge Technology moved up 4 per cent to ₹654.40 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the smallcap aerospace & defense firm bounced back 9 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹603 on the BSE.  
 
Ideaforge Technology’s market price touched intra-day high of ₹660.50 in morning deals, also its highest level in the calendar year 2025. The stock has zoomed 120 per cent from its 3-month low of ₹301 touched on April 7, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹864.10 on July 12, 2024.
 
At 02:47 PM; Ideaforge Technology was trading 2.4 per cent higher at ₹647, as compared to 0.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 4-fold. A combined nearly 5 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Ideaforge secures ₹137 crore order from Ministry of Defence

 
Ideaforge Technologies secured an order worth approximately ₹137 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of Mini unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along with accessories. The delivery is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.
 

Ideaforge management commentary post Q4 results

 
FY25 saw a substantial slowdown for the broader drone industry in India, owing to the general elections in the first part and then the slow progress towards procurement initiatives, despite the latent demand. 
 
The industry started to regain momentum at the end of the year with the new emergency procurement cycle for Counter Insurgency Counter Terrorism (CICT) operations going into tendering phase in Q4, along with trials of many other civil programs as well towards the end of the same quarter. And thus, while the management did not see closure of opportunities to orderbook in Q4, they now see their healthy progression to the company’s L1 pipeline.
 
With the augmentation of new categories and greater focus on the global markets, the management said the company is seeing increasing momentum towards international opportunities and partnerships. The company intends to substantially increase the market opportunity for Indian drones globally and firmly establish them as a default part of the security, safety, and governance infrastructure of any country, city, or enterprise.
 

About Ideaforge Technology

 
Ideaforge Technology is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The company is backed by leading investors including - Qualcomm, Infosys, Florintree, and other marquee institutional investors. It was ranked 3rd globally in 2024 as a top dual-use (civil & military) drone manufacturer by Drone Industry Insights, the world’s leading drone market research and analytics company.
 
Ideaforge has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an Ideaforge-manufactured drone taking off every three minutes for surveillance and mapping applications. Ideaforge customers have completed over 650,000+ flights using ideaForge UAVs.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart Investordefence firmsMarket trendsIdeaForge Technology

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

