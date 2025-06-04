Why did Techno Electric's share price rise over 3% today? Find out here
Techno Electric share price rose after it was selected by RailTel Corporation, as managed service data centre partner via open tender process on revenue sharing basis.SI Reporter New Delhi
Techno Electric & Engineering share price: Techno Electric & Engineering (Techno Electric) shares rose up to 3.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,509 per share.
At 12:50 PM, Techno Electric share was off day’s high, and was trading 0.90 per cent higher ay ₹1,473.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 80,951.03 level.
Why did Techno Electric share price rise in trade today?
Techno Electric share price
rose after it was selected by RailTel Corporation, as managed service data centre partner via open tender process on revenue sharing basis to design, build, finance and operate 10MW data centre in phases on RailTel Corporation’s land in Noida.
The company said that the project will be set up under the digital platform arm of Techno Electric, Techno Digital.
In an exchange filing, Techno Electric said, “This is to inform you that Techno Electric & Engineering Company has been selected by RailTel Corporation of India, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, as Managed Service Data Centre Partner though open tender process on revenue sharing basis to design, build, finance and operate 10MW Data Centre in phases on RailTel’s land in Noida, subject to fulfilling of certain conditions in the Letter of Intent and signing of the Contract Agreement.”
The period for executing the project is 1.5 to 3 years in two phases of 5 MW each, Techno Electric said, in a statement.
About Techno Electric
Techno Electric & Engineering Company is among the leading Indian power infrastructure players with a strong presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution.
The company specialises in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with asset ownership and operations & maintenance.
It has made a name for itself in executing high-quality, large-scale power projects and is also a key independent renewable energy producer, operating wind power plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Beyond traditional power infrastructure, Techno Electric has diversified into strategic areas such as flue gas desulphurisation (FGD), advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and digital infrastructure.
It has launched initiatives to develop a nationwide network of hyperscale and edge data centres.
The company is also actively engaged in public-private partnerships (PPP), especially in transmission projects, and has expanded its footprint beyond India through international collaborations.
