Why did Techno Electric's share price rise over 3% today? Find out here

Techno Electric & Engineering share price: Techno Electric & Engineering (Techno Electric) shares rose up to 3.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,509 per share.

At 12:50 PM, Techno Electric share was off day’s high, and was trading 0.90 per cent higher ay ₹1,473.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 80,951.03 level.

Why did Techno Electric share price rise in trade today?

Techno Electric share price rose after it was selected by RailTel Corporation, as managed service data centre partner via open tender process on revenue sharing basis to design, build, finance and operate 10MW data centre in phases on RailTel Corporation’s land in Noida.

The company said that the project will be set up under the digital platform arm of Techno Electric, Techno Digital. In an exchange filing, Techno Electric said, “This is to inform you that Techno Electric & Engineering Company has been selected by RailTel Corporation of India, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, as Managed Service Data Centre Partner though open tender process on revenue sharing basis to design, build, finance and operate 10MW Data Centre in phases on RailTel’s land in Noida, subject to fulfilling of certain conditions in the Letter of Intent and signing of the Contract Agreement.”

The period for executing the project is 1.5 to 3 years in two phases of 5 MW each, Techno Electric said, in a statement. ALSO READ: Railway related shares surge up to 13%; what's driving the rally today? “The contract is based on a fixed percentage of revenue share. The quantum of earnings cannot be determined at this stage,” Techno Electric added. About Techno Electric Techno Electric & Engineering Company is among the leading Indian power infrastructure players with a strong presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution. The company specialises in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with asset ownership and operations & maintenance.