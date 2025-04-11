RVNL wins project worth ₹143-cr from Southern Railway; share price up 3%

RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares advanced up to 3.19 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹348.35 per share, on Friday, April 11, 2025, on the back of a deal win.

The company informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) from Southern Railway for upgradation work of electric traction system for Salem Junction-Podanur Junction & Irugur-Coimbatore Junction-Podanur Junction section of Salem division of Southern Railway to meet 3,000 MT loading target.

RVNL, via an exchange filing, said, “It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for Upgradation work of electric traction system from 1x25 kv to 2x25 kv traction system for Salem Jn. (SA)-Podanur Jn. (PTJ) & Irugur (IGU)-Coimbatore Jn. (CBE)- Podanur Jn. (PTJ) section of Salem division of Southern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target.”

ALSO READ | Here is why JSW Energy shares were buzzing in trade on April 11 The cost of the project is ₹143,37,87,127.90, while the order is expected to be executed in 24 months, or 2 years, RVNL said in an official statement.

About RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. As the primary construction arm of the Ministry, RVNL plays a critical role in expanding and modernising the country's railway infrastructure.

The organisation is responsible for executing a wide range of projects such as the construction of new railway lines, doubling of existing tracks, gauge conversion, electrification of railway routes, and metro rail development.

By undertaking the full project cycle—from conceptualisation to commissioning—RVNL ensures efficient and timely delivery of rail infrastructure on a turnkey basis.

Also Read

In addition to its core construction responsibilities, RVNL manages various key aspects of project execution including design, cost estimation, contract tendering, project and contract management.

With a strong track record of completing diverse rail infrastructure projects—ranging from major bridges and workshops to electrification and new routes—RVNL plays an important role in driving the growth and modernisation of India’s railway network.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of RVNL stood at Rs 71,620.44 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.