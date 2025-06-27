Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

Safe Enterprises IPO listing: Shares of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures made a positive D-Street debut following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Safe Enterprises shares listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 9.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹138 per share.

Safe Enterprises IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹144, reflecting a GMP of ₹6, or 4.35 per cent above the upper end of the issue price of ₹138, according to sources tracking the unofficial market activities.

Safe Enterprises IPO detail The public offering of Safe Enterprises consisted of a fresh issue of 12.30 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The issue was available for subscription at a price band of ₹131 to ₹138 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares from June 20 till June 24. The basis of allotment of Safe Enterprises IPO shares was finalised on June 25. The company has set the issue price at ₹138 per share. ALSO READ: Safe Enterprises IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date Maashitla Securities served as the registrar for the offering, while Hem Securities was the sole book-running lead manager.