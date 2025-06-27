Home / Markets / News / Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

Safe Enterprises shares listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 9.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹138 per share

Safe Enterprises IPO listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Safe Enterprises IPO listing: Shares of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures made a positive D-Street debut following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 27, 2025.
 
Safe Enterprises shares listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 or 9.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹138 per share.
 
Safe Enterprises IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹144, reflecting a GMP of ₹6, or 4.35 per cent above the upper end of the issue price of ₹138, according to sources tracking the unofficial market activities.

Safe Enterprises IPO detail

The public offering of Safe Enterprises consisted of a fresh issue of 12.30 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The issue was available for subscription at a price band of ₹131 to ₹138 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares from June 20 till June 24. The basis of allotment of Safe Enterprises IPO shares was finalised on June 25.
 
The company has set the issue price at ₹138 per share.
 
Maashitla Securities served as the registrar for the offering, while Hem Securities was the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
The company will use the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditures to set up a new manufacturing unit. A part of the funds, the company said, will be directed towards investments in the subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies Private Limited, to support its own capital expenditure requirements related to the installation of additional plant and machinery.
 
The company will deploy the remaining proceeds to meet working capital needs, further investments in the subsidiary, and general corporate purposes. 
 

About Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures specialises in the design, manufacturing, and installation of shop fittings and retail fixtures tailored to diverse retail segments. The company provides customized solutions for product display, placement, storage, and safety. Its product portfolio includes gondola shelving, checkout counters, display racks, and storage fixtures.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

