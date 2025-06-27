Vedanta shares rise 2% in trade after inking $600 mn facility agreement
Vedanta share price was up over 2 per cent after the company inked facility agreement with Twin Star Holdings and Welter TradingSI Reporter Mumbai
Vedanta shares climbed 2.3 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹466.4 per share on BSE. At 9:29 AM, Vedanta share price
was trading 2.38 per cent higher at ₹466.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.08 per cent at 83,826.51.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,82,380.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹527 per share and 52-week low was at ₹362.2 per share.
Why are Vedanta shares in demand?
On Thursday, after market hours, the diversified metal company along with Twin Star Holdings and Welter Trading inked a $600 million facility agreement.
A facility agreement is a formal contract between a borrower and a lender or group of lenders, outlining the terms and conditions under which a loan or credit facility is provided. It specifies the amount of the loan, the repayment schedule, interest rates, covenants, and other critical terms related to the borrowing arrangement. These agreements are commonly used in corporate financing, project finance, and other forms of structured lending.
"The Facility Agreement has been entered into for an amount of upto $600 million, of which $380 million is committed amount which may further be increased by an amount of up to $220 million," the company's filing read.
The purpose of the agreement is to repay financial debt and associated interest payments, particularly for the VRL Group (Vedanta Resources Limited). It will also cover transaction-related costs.
About Vedanta
Vedanta Limited is a leading global natural resources company, with interests in metals, mining, oil, and gas. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, it is one of the largest and most diversified natural resource companies in India, with a strong presence across key markets worldwide. Vedanta’s operations span a range of industries including aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, oil, and gas.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices