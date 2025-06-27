Vedanta shares rise 2% in trade after inking $600 mn facility agreement

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,82,380.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹527 per share and 52-week low was at ₹362.2 per share.

In one year, Vedanta shares have risen marginally by 0.3 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why are Vedanta shares in demand?

On Thursday, after market hours, the diversified metal company along with Twin Star Holdings and Welter Trading inked a $600 million facility agreement.

A facility agreement is a formal contract between a borrower and a lender or group of lenders, outlining the terms and conditions under which a loan or credit facility is provided. It specifies the amount of the loan, the repayment schedule, interest rates, covenants, and other critical terms related to the borrowing arrangement. These agreements are commonly used in corporate financing, project finance, and other forms of structured lending.

"The Facility Agreement has been entered into for an amount of upto $600 million, of which $380 million is committed amount which may further be increased by an amount of up to $220 million," the company's filing read.