Safe Enterprises IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Maashitla Securities

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment of shares for Safe Enterprises is expected to be finalised today, June 25, 2025, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO). 
 
Safe Enteprises IPO, which concluded its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, June 24, received a moderate response from investors as the issue was subscribed around 14.7 per cent. According to NSE data, investors placed bids for 12,01,94,000 shares compared to 81,75,000 shares on offer. 

Here's how to check Safe Enterprises IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar for the issue. In addition, investors can use the direct links below to check the Safe Enterprises allotment status online:
 
Check Safe Enterprises allotment status on NSE:
 
Check Safe Enterprises allotment status on Maashitla Securities:

Safe Enterprises IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Safe Enterprises were trading at ₹141 per share in the grey market, up ₹3 or 2.17 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹138, as per sources tracking unofficial market activities. 

 

Safe Enterprises IPO details

The SME IPO, valued at ₹169.74 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 12.3 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager of the Safe Enterprises IPO. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net issue proceeds to set up a new manufacturing unit, invest in subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies for financing its capital expenditure requirements in relation towards installation of additional plant and machinery, and meet its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Safe Enterprises 

Safe Enterprises is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, supplying and installing shop fittings and retail fixtures, offering a wide range of customised in-store solutions across multiple retail segments such as fashion & apparel, electronics, departmental stores etc. The company also offers innovative shop fittings solutions including modular, electrified shop fittings that integrate seamlessly with various digital technologies such as LED lighting, digital screens, display stands etc for retail outlets. Currently, it operates three manufacturing units in Maharashtra.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

