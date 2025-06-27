Hitachi Energy share price pops 2% on securing deal from Power Grid Corp

Hitachi Energy share price: Hitachi Energy shares rose up to 2.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹19,849.10 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, June 27, 2025. At 9:40 AM, Hitachi Energy shares continued to trade higher, up 1.17 per cent at ₹19,633.85, outperforming BSE Sensex, which was flat with a positive bias at 83,803.57 levels. Why did Hitachi Energy share price rise today? Hitachi Energy shares moved higher in today’s trade after the company announced an order win from Power Grid Corporation of India. The order is for the supply of 30 ultra-high-voltage (UHV) 765-kilovolt (kV), 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.

ALSO READ: JSW Paints to buy 74% stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 crore “From a technology provider perspective, this shift helps us plan capacity investments, reserve supply chains, and ensure timely delivery. In addition to being the leading transformer manufacturer, Hitachi Energy brings its global technology prowess and local expertise across the energy value chain to be a partner of choice in mission-critical nation-building projects to inspire the next era of sustainable energy,” said N Venu, managing director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India. The development comes amid rising demand for high-capacity transformers in India, driven by the country’s push for a sustainable and secure energy transition. With growing integration of renewable energy and electrification of key sectors, transformer demand in India has surged at an annual rate of 15 per cent over the past two years.

The 765 kV transformers play a crucial role in boosting grid reliability, efficiency, and capacity. These systems enable bulk power transmission over long distances, reducing losses and operational costs while improving affordability and minimising land use and construction costs. Once installed, the transformers are expected to support the power needs of around 30 million Indian households. Hitachi Energy will manufacture the units at its Maneja facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, reinforcing its commitment to ‘Make in India’. In a related innovation, Hitachi Energy also successfully tested the world’s first 765-kV / 400-kV, 250 MVA transformer filled with natural ester oil—a biodegradable and safer alternative to conventional insulating fluids—underscoring the company’s technological leadership in ultra-high-voltage AC equipment.