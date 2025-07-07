Safex Chemicals files DRHP, aims to raise ₹450 crore for debt reduction

The promoters and investors selling shareholders include Surinder Kumar Chaudhary, Rajesh Kumar Jindal, Neeraj Kumar Jindal, Piyush Jindal, Sarcoline, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail investors.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹255.59 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment, in part or full, of certain of or all of borrowings availed by the company and ₹110 crore for repayment/prepayment, in part or full, of certain of or all of borrowings availed by its subsidiary, Shogun Organics, through investments in such subsidiary. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.