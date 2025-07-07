Crizac IPO subscribed 60x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crizac IPO allotment status: Investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Crizac IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Crizac shares is expected to be finalised today, July 7, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of the Crizac, B2B education platform, which closed for bidding on Friday, July 4, received a solid response on the third and last day of the bidding from all the categories of investors. 
 
According to NSE data, investors made bids for 1,545.68 million shares or 59.82 times, compared to the 25.83 million shares on offer by 5 PM on Friday.  
 
The portion allocated for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 134.35 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion saw a subscription of 76.15 times. The quota set aside for retail investors was booked 10.24 times at the same time.
 
 
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE, and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status:

Check Crizac IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Crizac IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Crizac IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

Crizac IPO grey market premium (IPO)

The unlisted shares of Crizac were trading at ₹288 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹43 or 17.55 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹245 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  ALSO READ | Travel Food Services IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you bid?

Crizac IPO details

The Kolkata-based  B2B education platform for agents and global institutions aims to raise ₹860 crore through a public issue, which comprises an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal with no fresh issue component. The OFS includes the sale of equity shares worth ₹723 crore by Pinky Agarwal and ₹137 crore by Manish.
 
Shares of Crizac are scheduled to be listed on the bourses, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, July 9. Crizac IPO was available at a price of ₹245 per share 

About Crizac

Crizac is a B2B education platform connecting agents and global higher education institutions in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, specialising in international student recruitment, particularly from India to the United Kingdom. From financial year 2022-23 (FY23) to FY25, the company processed over 711,000 student applications from over 75 countries, working with 173 institutions. As of March 31, 2025, the company has 10,362 registered agents on its proprietary platform, with 3,948 active agents (2,237 in India, 1,711 across 39 countries, including the UK, Nigeria, Pakistan, and
others).

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

