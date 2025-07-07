Sensex, Nifty trade flat as tariff updates keep D-street mood in check

At 11:50 am, BSE Sensex was down by a mere 78 points, trading at 83,355.91 level. Whereas, NSE Nifty was trading below the psychological 25,500 level, down by just 21 points.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), NTPC, Asian Paints and Reliance were among the top gainers. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Eternal (Zomato), UltraTech Cement and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.

However, major sectors were trading in red, with Nifty Media being the worst performer, down by 1.31 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever shares experienced similar momentum and were among the top gainers from the Sensex pack.

The Nifty FMCG index, which has struggled to trade in green territory so far this year, was trading at 55,500 level, experiencing an increase of 1.4 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty index was trading flat.

Momentum in check

The ongoing geopolitical events will keep markets consolidated in the near-term, as per analysts. But the earnings season might bring out some movement if Q1 delivers some surprises.

"The short-term issues are unlikely to have any long-term impact on the market. Short-term dips can be used by long-term investors to buy high quality stocks, preferably in fairly valued largecaps," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.