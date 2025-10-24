Sagar Cements share price today : Shares of Telangana-based cement manufacturer Sagar Cements fell nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹232.9 on the NSE after the company reported weak performance in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company reported weak performance. Its revenue from operations fell around 10 per cent from ₹670.66 crore in Q2FY26. Operating Ebitda declined 58 per cent from ₹121.45 crore. The company has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹74.9 crore in the previous quarter.

The weak sequential performance during the quarter was primarily attributed to plant shutdowns and higher employee-related costs.

During Q2 FY26, the kiln at the Dachepalli plant was shut down for the commissioning of a new preheater, while the kiln at the Mattampally plant underwent a maintenance shutdown in September 2025. These shutdowns led to a reduction in clinker stocks, thereby impacting profitability for Q2FY26," the company said in a statement.

Revenue from Operations was lower during the current quarter due to volume reduction by 5 per cent on a sequential Q-o-Q basis, it added.