Shares of base-metals - aluminium and copper makers - Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) were seen trading on a robust note in Friday's intra-day as aluminium prices rose on commodity exchanges. According to reports, aluminium prices on the London Metals Exchange (LME) topped the $2,850 per tonne, and similarly prices rose to ₹268.65 per kilogram in India comex trade with fresh long build-up of positions. Data from LME exchange shows that aluminium prices are trading at record levels, having gained around 25 per cent so far in the financial year 2025-26. Back home, at 11:10 IST, Vedanta traded with a gain of 2.5 per cent, Hindalco was up 3.5 per cent and Nalco surged 4.3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 quoted 0.3 per cent lower in Friday's trade. Going forward, technical charts suggest that these 3 aluminium-related stocks - Vedanta, Hindalco and Nalco - are seen favourably placed and can potentially gain up to 17.9 per cent from here. Here's a detailed technical outlook on these metal stocks.
VedantaCurrent Price: ₹496 Likely Target: ₹585 Upside Potential: 17.9% Support: ₹487; ₹472; ₹463 Resistance: ₹519; ₹550 Vedanta is seen trading with a favourable bias across time-frames. With today's gap-up, near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹487 going ahead. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹472 and ₹463 levels.
On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹585 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹519 and ₹550 levels. ALSO READ | HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts
Hindalco IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹821 Likely Target: ₹965 Upside Potential: 17.5% Support: ₹807; ₹770; ₹755 Resistance: ₹860; ₹925 Hindalco is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long the stock holds above ₹807 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹770 and ₹755 levels. The price-to-moving averages action is favourable across time-frame, underlying the bullish bias of the counter.
On the upside, Hindalco stock can potentially zoom to ₹965 levels. On its way up, the stock may face interim resistance around ₹860 and ₹925 levels, suggests the Fibonacci extension chart.