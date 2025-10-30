Sagility share price skyrockets 12%, hits all-time high on healthy Q2

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Sagility share price: Shares of management services company, Sagility, were in demand on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 12.15 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹57.10 apiece.
Around 11:30 AM, Sagility share was trading 10.39 per cent higher at ₹56.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 84,665.11 levels.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Sagility posted revenue of ₹1,658.5 crore ($189.4 million), marking a robust 25.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, or 20 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms.
Organic revenue growth stood at 16 per cent Y-o-Y (11.1 per cent in constant currency). The company’s adjusted Ebitda came in at ₹435.2 crore ($49.8 million), up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y, with margins steady at 26.2 per cent.
For the half year ended September 30, 2025, Sagility reported revenue of ₹3,197.4 crore ($369.9 million), up 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y (21.4 per cent in CC). Organic growth during the period was 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y (13.2 per cent in CC). Adjusted Ebitda rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹803.9 crore ($93 million), while adjusted PAT climbed 62.4 per cent to ₹500.7 crore ($57.9 million). Basic EPS more than doubled to ₹0.85, reflecting a Y-o-Y rise of 178.3 per cent.
Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and group CEO of Sagility said, “Our performance through the first half of FY26 underscores Sagility’s ability to sustain a healthy growth in a changing marketplace. As our clients continue to deal with profitability pressures, we are bringing our domain expertise and transformational capabilities to help them reduce cost of operations. Our deals are evolving beyond traditional service delivery models to more complex constructs with greater emphasis on outcomes and commitment to measurable cost take-outs. AI enabled automation, along with process transformation enable us to deliver these outcomes. With healthy momentum in our core operations, growing traction from cross-selling to BroadPath clients, and disciplined execution, we are confident of continuing this momentum into the second half of FY26.”
As of September 30, 2025, Sagility employed 44,185 people and operated 34 delivery centres across five countries.
Sagility India dividend
Sagility Board of Directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.
Sagility made a subdued debut on the stock exchanges on November 12, 2024, after its initial public offering (IPO) concluded. On the BSE, Sagility India shares opened at 31.06, marking a 3.53 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of ₹30. Likewise, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares also listed with a 3.53 per cent premium at ₹31.06.
About Sagility
Sagility is a technology-enabled, healthcare-focused solutions and services provider that partners with US-based payers, providers, and healthcare organisations to deliver efficient operations, enhance member and provider experiences, and improve care quality – all while driving cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes.
Backed by over two decades of experience, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with innovative technologies to tackle complex healthcare challenges.
The company serves five of the top ten US health insurers and operates through a global network of skilled professionals across service delivery centers in India, the Philippines, the US, Jamaica, and Colombia.
