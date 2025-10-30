Sagility share price skyrockets 12%, hits all-time high on healthy Q2

Sagility share price: Shares of management services company, Sagility, were in demand on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 12.15 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹57.10 apiece.

Around 11:30 AM, Sagility share was trading 10.39 per cent higher at ₹56.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 84,665.11 levels.

Why did Sagility share price rise today?

Sagility shares rose today after the company reported strong earnings for the September quarter of FY26 , driven by healthy revenue growth and a sharp improvement in profitability.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Sagility posted revenue of ₹1,658.5 crore ($189.4 million), marking a robust 25.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, or 20 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms. Organic revenue growth stood at 16 per cent Y-o-Y (11.1 per cent in constant currency). The company’s adjusted Ebitda came in at ₹435.2 crore ($49.8 million), up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y, with margins steady at 26.2 per cent. ALSO READ | SJS zooms 101% from March low; what's driving smallcap auto part stock? Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) surged 84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹301 crore ($34.5 million), while basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped 113.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹0.54.

For the half year ended September 30, 2025, Sagility reported revenue of ₹3,197.4 crore ($369.9 million), up 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y (21.4 per cent in CC). Organic growth during the period was 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y (13.2 per cent in CC). Adjusted Ebitda rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹803.9 crore ($93 million), while adjusted PAT climbed 62.4 per cent to ₹500.7 crore ($57.9 million). Basic EPS more than doubled to ₹0.85, reflecting a Y-o-Y rise of 178.3 per cent. Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and group CEO of Sagility said, “Our performance through the first half of FY26 underscores Sagility’s ability to sustain a healthy growth in a changing marketplace. As our clients continue to deal with profitability pressures, we are bringing our domain expertise and transformational capabilities to help them reduce cost of operations. Our deals are evolving beyond traditional service delivery models to more complex constructs with greater emphasis on outcomes and commitment to measurable cost take-outs. AI enabled automation, along with process transformation enable us to deliver these outcomes. With healthy momentum in our core operations, growing traction from cross-selling to BroadPath clients, and disciplined execution, we are confident of continuing this momentum into the second half of FY26.”

As of September 30, 2025, Sagility employed 44,185 people and operated 34 delivery centres across five countries. Sagility India dividend ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea shares plunge 12% amid fresh uncertainties in AGR relief Meanwhile, the Board has fixed Wednesday, November 12, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, November 28, 2025. Sagility Board of Directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. Sagility India IPO Listing Sagility made a subdued debut on the stock exchanges on November 12, 2024, after its initial public offering (IPO) concluded. On the BSE, Sagility India shares opened at 31.06, marking a 3.53 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of ₹30. Likewise, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares also listed with a 3.53 per cent premium at ₹31.06.