Sagility soars 7% as over 950 million equity shares change hands on NSE
According to reports, a promoter entity is likely to have sold up to 16.4% stake in Sagility via block deals, with a floor price of ₹46.4 per share.Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Share price of Sagility today
Shares of Sagility surged 7 per cent to ₹54.18 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes, with over 950 million equity shares changing hands at the counter. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹57.89 on October 30, 2025. The company is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare Industry.
At 10:33 AM; Sagility share price
was quoting 6.3 per cent higher on the NSE, as compared to 0.35 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. As many as 966.67 million equity shares representing 20.84 per cent equity of IT-enabled services company changed hands on the NSE. The company recorded turnover of ₹4,731 crore, which accounted 18.8 per cent of market capitalisation of the Sagility. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Promoter entity likely seller in Sagility block deals
A combined 1,011 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. However, the names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
A promoter entity is likely to sell up to a 16.4 per cent stake in Sagility via block deals, with a floor price of ₹46.4 per share, said CNBC-TV18 citing sources.
Brokerage views on Sagility
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintained a 'BUY' rating on Sagility stock with a target price of ₹66, valuing the stock at 25x PER. Possibility of promoter stake sale is a key overhang on the stock, the brokerage firm said.
Sagility reiterated its confidence in achieving low to mid-teens organic cc growth for FY26, while raising the overall growth guidance (incl. BroadPath) to 21 per cent plus, supported by healthy deal momentum and demand.
They highlighted a strong outlook for H2, with growth expected to accelerate led by seasonal strength. Leadership noted that BroadPath’s business is heavily skewed towards Q3 owing to its large share of member acquisition work. They further indicated that H2 typically contributes ~53–54 per cent of annual revenues, a trend expected to persist this year as well. With the AEP season now underway, leadership expects Q3 to be a stronger quarter QoQ, aided by a higher headcount ramp-up YoY.
Sagility is proactively infusing genAI in its offerings to deliver substantial savings to clients. It is however able to offset this deflation through wallet share gains and non-linear pricing constructs (e.g Per-member-per-month or PMPM model). Besides, quarterly net new ACV run-rate of $32mn (annualised $120mn) and improving traction in cross-sell motion to Broadpath’s clients should help it sustain low-to-mid double growth sustainably, even accounting for some AI/pricing-led deflation, in the brokerage view.
