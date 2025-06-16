Monday, June 16, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Upcoming IPO! Earthood Services refiles draft papers with Sebi; detail

Upcoming IPO! Earthood Services refiles draft papers with Sebi; detail

The proposed public offering comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters divesting up to 6.29 million equity shares, with a face value of ₹10

Upcoming IPO

Earthood Services had initially filed its draft papers with Sebi on December 27, 2024.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO: Gurgaon-based services company, Earthood Services, is moving closer to its plan of going public as the company has refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
 
Earthood Services had initially filed its draft papers with Sebi on December 27, 2024.

Earthood Services IPO details

The proposed public offering comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters divesting up to 6.29 million equity shares, with a face value of ₹10.
 
The OFS consists of shareholders selling up to 4.290 million equity shares by Kaviraj Singh and up to 2 million equity shares by Ashok Kumar Gautam. “The offer also includes a subscription reservation for eligible employees, and a discount is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion,” said the company.
 
 
The Offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not less than 75 per cent of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not more than 15 per cent and 10 per cent of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional and retail individual bidders, respectively.

Also Read

IPO

Blue Water Logistics IPO Day 2: Check subscription, GMP, and other details

Upcoming IPOs

IPO calendar: 8 new issues, 4 listings to ignite primary markets next week

PremiumSchloss Bangalore CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar (left) and CFO Ravi Shankar (right) with Brookfield Asset Management Managing Partner and Head Asia Pacific and Middle East Ankur Gupta | PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts to be a debt-free company post IPO

Premiumipo market listing share market

DRHP filings hit 10-year high in 2025 despite muted IPO launches

ipo market listing share market

Logistics firm Shiprocket confidentially files draft papers for IPO

 
MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime India) is the registrar of the issue, while Unistone Capital Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE.  ALSO READ | Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

About Earthood Services

Established in 2012, Earthood Services specialises in providing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) advisory and assurance services to clients in India and internationally. Its offerings include lifecycle assessment, sustainability consulting, climate risk assessment, and detailed ESG roadmaps, catering to the growing global demand for reliable and verified ESG solutions.
 
The company’s global footprint spans offices in India, the United Kingdom (UK), Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Over the last three fiscal years, Earthood has served more than 400 clients across 132 countries, demonstrating steady growth from 89 countries as of March 2022 to 100 in March 2023, and further to 132 by December 2024.
 

Earthood Services financial snapshot

The company’s revenue from operations increased by 44.46 per cent to ₹46.79 crore in FY24 from ₹32.39 crore in FY23, primarily driven by an increase in sales of carbon verification and validation services. Additionally, ESG assurance and advisory services contributed to the growth.
 
The number of projects undertaken rose to 219 in FY24 from 169 in FY23. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 80.11 per cent to ₹19.34 crore in FY24 from ₹10.73 crore in FY23.
 
For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, revenue from operations stood at ₹33.67 crore, and profit after tax stood at ₹8.14 crore.
 

More From This Section

Premiumdefence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfolio

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 600pts; Nifty above 24,900; Nifty IT up 1%; SMIDs rise

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Bajaj group company Indef Manufacturing zooms 100% in 8 days. Do you own?

IPO

Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

MSCI

MSCI rejig: Swiggy, Mazagon Dock among 4 entrants; $850 mn inflows likely

Topics : ipo filing IPO market IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO activity IPO India IPOs valuations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMHT CET 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon