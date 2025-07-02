Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing: Stock debuts at 34% premium; quick overview

On the BSE, Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was listed at ₹110.1, translating to a premium of ₹28.1 or 34.27 per cent. The IPO listing was above grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹96, reflecting a premium of ₹14 or 17.07 per cent over the issue price.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO witnessed the highest participation from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 62.32 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the non institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 31.82 times, and retail investors by 7.99 times.

The ₹540 crore public offering of Sambhv Steel Tubes, offered at a price band of ₹77 to ₹82, received total bids for 1,40,02,52,308 shares against the 4,92,06,100 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 28.46 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.

The subscription window closed on June 27, and the share allotment was finalised on June 28. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Sambhv Steel Tubes

Incorporated in 2017, Sambhv Steel Tubes manufactures Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes. With a facility in Sarora, Chhattisgarh, the company ranks among the top in installed capacity and is one of only two Indian firms using narrow-width HR coils for ERW production. Sambhv also operates in the stainless steel coils space, serving diverse sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, and energy. Its annual sales volume stood at 198,956 metric tonnes as of December 31, 2024.