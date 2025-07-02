Home / Markets / News / Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing: Stock debuts at 34% premium; quick overview

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing: On the BSE, Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was listed at ₹110.1, translating to a premium of ₹28.1 or 34.27 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing: Sambhv Steel Tubes made an impressive debut on bourses on July 2, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Sambhv Steel Tubes shares debuted at ₹110 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹28 or 34.15 per cent above the issue price of ₹82 per share.
 
On the BSE, Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was listed at ₹110.1, translating to a premium of ₹28.1 or 34.27 per cent. The IPO listing was above grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹96, reflecting a premium of ₹14 or 17.07 per cent over the issue price.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Overview

The ₹540 crore public offering of Sambhv Steel Tubes, offered at a price band of ₹77 to ₹82, received total bids for 1,40,02,52,308 shares against the 4,92,06,100 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 28.46 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.
 
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO witnessed the highest participation from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 62.32 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the non institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 31.82 times, and retail investors by 7.99 times.  ALSO READ | HDB Financial shares list at 13% premium on BSE, beats GMP estimates
 
The subscription window closed on June 27, and the share allotment was finalised on June 28. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Sambhv Steel Tubes

Incorporated in 2017, Sambhv Steel Tubes manufactures Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes. With a facility in Sarora, Chhattisgarh, the company ranks among the top in installed capacity and is one of only two Indian firms using narrow-width HR coils for ERW production. Sambhv also operates in the stainless steel coils space, serving diverse sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, and energy. Its annual sales volume stood at 198,956 metric tonnes as of December 31, 2024.
 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

