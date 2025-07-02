Home / Markets / News / RITES share price zooms 6% on multiple deal wins; key details here

RITES share price zooms 6% on multiple deal wins; key details here

RITES share price was buzzing in trade after the company announced that it has bagged multiple orders.

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
RITES share price: RITES shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, with the stock rising up to 6.30 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹296.80 per share. 
 
At 9:40 AM, RITES shares continued to trade near day’s high at ₹295.80 per share, up 5.95 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 83,766.84 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE 

Why did RITES share rise in trade?

 
RITES share price was buzzing in trade after the company announced that it has bagged multiple orders.
 
Firstly, the RITES-Aryan JV Joint Venture (JV) has received the LOA from South Western Railway for the redevelopment including civil works, signal and telecommunication works and electrical general services at Tumakuru Station. 
 
In an exchange filing, RITES said, “We are pleased to inform you that RITES-Aryan JV Joint Venture has received the LOA from South Western Railway for “Tumakuru Station Redevelopment Engineering, Procurement and Construction Agreement for Tumakuru Station Redevelopment including Civil Works, Signal and Telecommunication works and Electrical General Services at Tumakuru Station.”
 
RITES share in the project is ₹37.81 crore excluding GST. The project, meanwhile, is expected to be executed in 540 days from the appointed date as per agreement.
 
The second order is from African Rail Company worth $3.6 million for the supply and commissioning of the overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives fitted with new Cape Gauge Bogies, Traction Motors, Control System, Air braked, etc. overhauled at nominated facility and warranty support with the deputation of RITES technical team.
 
In an exchange filing, RITES said, “We are pleased to inform you that RITES has received the Purchase Order from African Rail Company for supply of 2 fully overhauled ALCO locomotives for deployment in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.”
 
This project, however, is expected to be wrapped up in 9 months.
 

About RITES

 
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. 
 
The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East region.  
 
RITES share’s 52-week high is ₹398.50 while its 52-week low is ₹192.30 per share. 
 
The market capitalisation of RITES is ₹14,223.47 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

