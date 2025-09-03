This is the third attempt of the stock since June 2025 to conquer the 200-DMA hurdle; since May 2024 the stock has made multiple attempts but at most managed to survive above this key long-term average for maximum 6 - 7 trading sessions. Hence, a prolonged stay above the 200-DMA becomes imperative for the stock.However, the medium- and long-term charts hint at multiple overhead hurdles for the stock. The stock is likely to face strong resistance in the ₹144.40 - ₹148.90 zone; with key weekly trend line hurdles, and 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and 50-MMAfor starting the next leg of the rally. Breakout from this resistance zone, and open the doors for the next leg of the rally for Sammaan Capital.The broader trend shows that the stock has been moving in the broad range of ₹100 - ₹200 for the last two years. In case, the stock fails to clear the resistance zone, it can fall back to ₹100-odd levels, with interim support visible around the 200-DMA, ₹128 and ₹124 levels.