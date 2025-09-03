Home / Markets / News / Sammaan Capital up 20% in 4 days; outlook for stock with 42% retail stake?

Sammaan Capital up 20% in 4 days; outlook for stock with 42% retail stake?

Samman Capital stock outlook: The stock has gained investor attention on inclusion in the F&O segment; tech charts however hint at strong resistance for the stock in the ₹144 - ₹149 range.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Sammaan Capital stock is likely to face strong resistance in ₹144 - ₹149 zone, hint tech charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sammaan Capital has been buzzing in trade lately, with the stock up almost 20 per cent in the last four trading sessions after it was included in the futures & options segment with effect from August 29, 2025.  Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, has high retail shareholding. The stock today hit a high of ₹141.50 in intra-day deals on the BSE, and quoted with a gain of 0.5 per cent at 139.80 levels on significant trades of around 5 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 2.2 million shares on the BSE.  Despite the recent 20 per cent rally, Sammaan Capital still trades roughly 19 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹174; and at a massive discount of 85 per cent when compared to its all-time high of ₹945 registered in January 2018. The record low for the stock post the summit stands at ₹69.20 hit during the Covid-19 related sell-off in March 2020.  Today, September 3, the company's board is scheduled to meet, to consider and approve raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities, in one or more tranches, whether domestic or international investors.  As of June quarter, Sammaan Capital's AUM (assets under management) stood at ₹62,378 crore, up smartly from ₹37,452 crore at the end of March 2025 quarter. The gross and net NPAs were stable at 1.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent. READ MORE 

Sammaan Capital Shareholding

  As per BSE, Sammaan Capital's public shareholding at the end of June quarter stands at 98.09 per cent; with a large chunk as much as 67.7 per cent shareholding with non-institutions, including retail investors.  According to the shareholding pattern, retail investors including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) hold up to 41.6 per cent equity in the company - out which retail investors with less than ₹2 lakh invested capital hold up to 28.14 per cent stake, and those with above ₹2 lakh hold up to 11.96 per cent equity; and balance with NRIs.  Among institutions, Foreign Portfolio Investors hold up 24.40 per cent equity; which includes investments from funds such as - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund, SmallCap World Fund Inc., Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, PIMCO Equity Series and Star Funds S.A.  Among domestic investors, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds up to 4.73 per cent stake. Other mutual funds cumulatively own around 0.42 per cent equity in Sammaan Capital. 

Technical Outlook on Sammaan Capital

  Current Price: ₹139.8  Likely Target: ₹116  Downside Risk: 17%  Support: ₹132; ₹128; ₹124  Resistance: ₹144.40; ₹148.90  Today, Sammaan Capital stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second straight trading session. The 200-DMA now stands at ₹132 levels. 
 
    This is the third attempt of the stock since June 2025 to conquer the 200-DMA hurdle; since May 2024 the stock has made multiple attempts but at most managed to survive above this key long-term average for maximum 6 - 7 trading sessions. Hence, a prolonged stay above the 200-DMA becomes imperative for the stock.  However, the medium- and long-term charts hint at multiple overhead hurdles for the stock. The stock is likely to face strong resistance in the ₹144.40 - ₹148.90 zone; with key weekly trend line hurdles, and 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and 50-MMAfor starting the next leg of the rally. Breakout from this resistance zone, and open the doors for the next leg of the rally for Sammaan Capital.  The broader trend shows that the stock has been moving in the broad range of ₹100 - ₹200 for the last two years. In case, the stock fails to clear the resistance zone, it can fall back to ₹100-odd levels, with interim support visible around the 200-DMA, ₹128 and ₹124 levels. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

E2E Networks locks in 10% upper circuit on bagging deal worth ₹177 crore

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade choppy; SMIDs gain; Metal index up 1%; IT down 1%

Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 45% in 6 months; what's behind the surge?

Man Industries' stock zooms 11% on winning ₹1,700-crore export order

Quadrant Future shares gain 4% on ₹129-cr order win; stock up 26% in 3 days

Topics :Market technicalsIndiabulls Housing Finance LimitedStock tipsTrading strategiesstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStocks to avoidstock market betsstock market trading

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story