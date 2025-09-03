Sammaan Capital ShareholdingAs per BSE, Sammaan Capital's public shareholding at the end of June quarter stands at 98.09 per cent; with a large chunk as much as 67.7 per cent shareholding with non-institutions, including retail investors. According to the shareholding pattern, retail investors including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) hold up to 41.6 per cent equity in the company - out which retail investors with less than ₹2 lakh invested capital hold up to 28.14 per cent stake, and those with above ₹2 lakh hold up to 11.96 per cent equity; and balance with NRIs. Among institutions, Foreign Portfolio Investors hold up 24.40 per cent equity; which includes investments from funds such as - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund, SmallCap World Fund Inc., Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, PIMCO Equity Series and Star Funds S.A. Among domestic investors, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds up to 4.73 per cent stake. Other mutual funds cumulatively own around 0.42 per cent equity in Sammaan Capital.
Technical Outlook on Sammaan CapitalCurrent Price: ₹139.8 Likely Target: ₹116 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹132; ₹128; ₹124 Resistance: ₹144.40; ₹148.90 Today, Sammaan Capital stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second straight trading session. The 200-DMA now stands at ₹132 levels.
